Man charged with attacking several women in Brighton and robbery

A man has appeared in court charged with attacking several women in Brighton as well as robbery and having drugs.

Jamie Leigh, 37, denied most of the charges and was ordered to be kept in custody until he could be brought before a crown court judge next month.

Sussex Police said: “Jamie Leigh, 37, of King Edward Avenue, in Worthing, was arrested on Sunday morning (21 November) following a number of reports received over the preceding week.

“Police received a report on Wednesday 17 November that a man had violently assaulted a woman known to him in a hotel during the early hours of the morning.

“Three days later, on Saturday 20 November, police received a report of a man entering the home of a woman, making threats and leaving with stolen bank cards before using them at a local shop.

“During the early hours of Sunday 21 November, police were alerted to a report of an aggressive man who had approached and assaulted a woman in St James’s Street.

“A member of security staff attempted to protect the woman and the man assaulted him before leaving the area and attempting to break into the same address entered on Saturday 20 November.

“Leigh was arrested near by (and) a knuckle duster and class A drugs were recovered.

“Leigh was subsequently charged with four counts of assault by beating, robbery, possession of a controlled class A drug, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and fraud by false representation.

“Leigh appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (22 November) where he pleaded not guilty to all charges except possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of class A drugs, to which he pleaded guilty.

“He was remanded in custody and will appear at Lewes Crown Court on Monday 20 December.”

Detective Superintendent Miles Ockwell, Sussex Police’s lead on domestic abuse, said: “Safeguarding women, girls and all victims of domestic abuse is a top priority for Sussex Police.

“We take all reports extremely seriously and work proactively to get the victims to a place of safety and bring the perpetrators into custody.

“These charges were brought as a result of the bravery of the victims involved, the tenacity of our officers and the ongoing essential work of our partners in the community.

“Violent crime in all its forms will not be tolerated in Sussex and we will continue to protect the vulnerable while catching those responsible for violent crime.”