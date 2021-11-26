Brighton man charged with stealing life-saving kit from hospital

A Brighton man has been charged with stealing life-saving equipment from a hospital.

Robert Lonsdale, 39, of North Road, Brighton, has been given police bail and ordered to appear in court in a fortnight’s time.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Friday 26 November): “A man has been charged with stealing a defibrillator from the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, on Tuesday 12 October.

“Robert Lonsdale, 39, of North Road, Brighton, admitted stealing the life-saving piece of equipment at a police interview.

“During a search at Lonsdale’s address, officers seized a number of items believed to be stolen including an Amazon parcel in another person’s name.

“He was charged with theft and theft by finding.”

Police Constable Nicholas Thomson said: “It’s sad that someone would deliberately steal an invaluable piece of equipment which could save someone’s life, especially at a hospital.

“You only have to look at this summer’s European Championships to see why they are so important and now in the forefront of the public’s mind.”

Medics used a defibrillator as they treated Denmark footballer Christian Eriksen who suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in Copenhagen in June during a match against Finland at the tournament.

Sussex Police added that Lonsdale had been bailed and would appear before magistrates next month.