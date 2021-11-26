Brighton man charged with stealing life-saving kit from hospital
A Brighton man has been charged with stealing life-saving equipment from a hospital.
Robert Lonsdale, 39, of North Road, Brighton, has been given police bail and ordered to appear in court in a fortnight’s time.
Sussex Police said this afternoon (Friday 26 November): “A man has been charged with stealing a defibrillator from the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, on Tuesday 12 October.
“Robert Lonsdale, 39, of North Road, Brighton, admitted stealing the life-saving piece of equipment at a police interview.
“During a search at Lonsdale’s address, officers seized a number of items believed to be stolen including an Amazon parcel in another person’s name.
“He was charged with theft and theft by finding.”
Police Constable Nicholas Thomson said: “It’s sad that someone would deliberately steal an invaluable piece of equipment which could save someone’s life, especially at a hospital.
“You only have to look at this summer’s European Championships to see why they are so important and now in the forefront of the public’s mind.”
Medics used a defibrillator as they treated Denmark footballer Christian Eriksen who suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in Copenhagen in June during a match against Finland at the tournament.
Sussex Police added that Lonsdale had been bailed and would appear before magistrates next month.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.