Premier League Match Day 13 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United
Neal Maupay returns to the starting line up as Albion take on Leeds United at the Amex this evening (Saturday 27 November).
Adam Webster retains his place at the back.
But Adam Lallana drops to the bench.
Robert Sanchez returns in goal after his one-match suspension for a red card at Aston Villa and Jason Steele goes back to the bench.
