Detailed Preston Park road revamp plans unveiled
Detailed plans to rejig the layout of the A23 alongside Preston Park have been unveiled.
The plans include a new cycle lane and pedestrian crossings south of Preston Park, a new stepped cycle track running past Preston Park, new floating bus stops at Preston Drove and changes to traffic lights at South Road and Preston Drove.
Some cycle lanes will be widened and some general traffic lanes will be narrowed, but no general traffic lanes will be removed, other than between Argyle Road and Springfield Road, where two lanes will reduce to one.
The detailed drawings are also available on the council website here.
Brighton and Hove City Council is holding a series of drop-in sessions where the plans can be seen in detail at St Augustine’s in Stanford Avenue this week.
Residents can also email their comments to transport.projects@brighton-hove.gov.uk, or call 01273 293536 and leave a message.
The designs will then be revised according to feedback, and presented to the council’s environment, transport and sustainability committee for final approval next spring.
Two more phases of A23 improvements, continuing north to Patcham roundabout, will also undergo the same process.
Amy Heley, co-chair of the committee, said: “We’re working extremely hard to make travel and transport across the city safer and more sustainable for everyone and the A23 is a key part of that.
“Only by creating an infrastructure that better supports walking and cycling will we give residents and visitors the opportunity to make sustainable travel choices that will help us reach our goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.
“The A23 is a key travel corridor for getting in and out of the city and I would urge all residents in the area to have their say on the proposals.”
The sessions will be held at these times:
- Wednesday 1 December 2021 – 9am-5pm
- Thursday 2 December 2021 – 9am-5pm
- Friday 3 December 2021 – 9am-5pm
- Saturday 4 December 2021 – 9am-5pm
9 Comments
Given the mess they’ve made of Lewes Road, and how much displaced traffic clogs up places like Woodingdean, I’m not filled with confidence.
Just that tiny bit of single lane between Argyle and Springfield will cause chaos at the weekends – bottlenecking tourist traffic with local traffic.
That’s the plan: artificially engineer congestion and the resulting pollution to justify more draconian measures.
The Climate Assembly can see why a park and ride will help all those who drive because they don’t come in from places well served by public transport. Shame the Greens can’t.
They should be removing the parking on Preston Road between Preston Circus & Preston Park and widening the pavement further. The pavement is so very very narrow on the eastern side it is not being widened further. So many times I’ve walked down that road I’ve ended up in the road avoiding a runner, someone with their dog or a million and pieces of pavement clutter.
Don’t get me wrong, this is a huge improvement, but why sacrifice the wellbeing of the thousands of people who walk, cycle and wait for buses on that short stretch, for the sake of 30 parking places in an area that has no waiting list.
Those parking spaces help support the few remaining businesses along that bit of the road. Sounds like the runners along there are as considerate as the cyclists and mad scooterists! There’s a huge park for walking, running and other sports and a velodrome for cycling so close, without the need to force people off of the pavement and into the road.
Businesses do much better without heavy traffic in front of them. Improving the area to walk and cycle increases footfall. Look how popular the pedestrianised areas of Brighton are and those where pavements have increased in size (Valley Gardens / St Peter’s church)
In terms of the runners, cyclists, dog owners this route is their only option to get to the park; it is a serious pinch point, especially around the railway arches. We need to prioritise people, their safety, their wellbeing over storage space.
Fantastic to see more cycle lanes and less car centric cities, less pollution and smog and healthier more sustainable transport
Where will all the cars go? There is no extra public transport being laid on for those who commute in and out via the A23. Few people choose to drive into Brighton in the rush hour unless they need to. And eventually the tourists and shoppers will drive somewhere else. My neighbour regularly drives from Hove to Holmbush, Worthing, Crawley and Bluewater rather than into Brighton, not least because of the exhorbitant cost of parking.
Why doesn’t your neighbour get a bus or walk from Hove?