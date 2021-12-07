Man spared prison over attack in Brighton

A man has been spared prison after he attacked a woman in Brighton.

Kallam Nicholas, 27, attacked Stacey Baldwin in Western Road, Brighton, on Sunday 2 May, causing her actual bodily harm (ABH).

When Nicholas, of Gainsborough Road, in Tilgate, Crawley, appeared before magistrates on Monday 3 May, he was banned from Brighton as part of his bail conditions.

He was also ordered not to contact Ms Baldwin and to live and sleep each night at his address in Crawley.

The bench said that the bail conditions were necessary “to prevent interference with witnesses or otherwise obstruct the course of justice, whether in relation to the defendant or any other person, (and) to prevent offending”.

At Lewes Crown Court yesterday (Monday 6 December) Nicholas was given a community sentence by Judge Janet Waddicor.

She imposed a 24-month community order and sentenced Nicholas to 100 hours of unpaid work.

Nicholas has a number of previous convictions. He was previously jailed for 18 months for affray in September 2013, sentenced for a burglary in August 2014 and fined £60 in 2017 for being drunk and disorderly.