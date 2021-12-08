Commercial bins to be taken off roads and pavements
City centre businesses who keep their bins on the pavement or road have until February to find somewhere else to put them or face a fine.
Brighton and Hove City Council have drawn up a list of hundreds of streets in central areas – including Brunswick, Hanover and Kemp Town – where businesses will only be allowed to put bins on the public highway at strictly specified times.
Businesses with an address in the areas, called time-banding zones, or T zones, will have an agreed day of collection, when they can put out their bins between 6am and 9am or 6pm and 9pm.
Even then, they must not block the pavement or road – and cannot be left out at other times, even if the waste is not collected. They cannot be placed in non-T zone streets either.
And all commercial bins throughout the city will have to display a sticker saying who they belong to.
Environmental enforcement officers will patrol the T zones and can fine businesses £110 if bins are put on the highway outside their assigned times.
The plans were nodded through at a meeting of the council’s environment, transport and sustainability committee in June, after a public consultation.
A report, written by the council’s head of service improvement and modernisation Lynsay Cook, said the council regularly received complaints about bins on the highway.
She said: “Brighton and Hove City Council previously enforced against commercial waste bins on the highway but this service stopped in approximately 2009.
“Since this date there has been a proliferation of commercial bins placed in locations across the city.
“City Environment receives a number of complaints about commercial waste bins on the highway, including issues caused by their placement, the volume of them and the anti-social behaviour they encourage.
“Where complaints have been made about Brighton and Hove City Council commercial waste bins, efforts are made to find alternative locations or recommend that the business uses the trade waste sack service, if they are in the permitted area. Where other complaints are made, council officers have requested they are moved, but this is not always complied with.
“It is recognised that times are hard for businesses at present. However, there needs to be improvements as to how commercial bins are managed.
“Many businesses already store their bins or waste sacks on site and only place on the highway at the time of collection. This needs to be replicated in the T zones.”
The consultation received 522 responses, of which three quarters agreed bins on the highway were a problem in the city, and a third supported the introduction of time banding.
The list of streets in T zones and more details of the scheme can be found here.
4 Comments
Dear Businesses,
We, the council, have made a total mess of home refuse collection. We are now aiming to make it even harder for you to dispose of your waste too.
Please invest in “magically make the bin disappear” technology in the cramped parts of the city where there is no off road storage.
Also remember you are not allowed to use our council refuse tips and have no where you can drive your waste to. Please arrange for collection of your refuse at 4am in the morning by a service that makes no noise at all and does not disrupt anyone living near by.
Regards,
Brighton Council,
Cloud Cuckoo Land
Whilst clearer footways are essential how will businesses with no outdoor space store their waste? Surely it would be better to work with them and look at more suitable areas for storage rather than a don’t do or we will fine.
The photograph shows the top of Hove’s George Street, where these bins have blocked cycle racks and wrfecked an olive tree. It will be good to see them go.
It took ages to get rid of those in the vandalised alleyway off the other end of the street.
The traders in Hove Georges Street seem to be doing their best to block access to the top end – using commercial bins, a greengrocer and stacking old pallets on any spare pavement in between.