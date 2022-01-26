BREAKING NEWS

Punk icons Chelsea announce Brighton gig at The Prince Albert

Posted On 26 Jan 2022 at 11:23 pm
Chelsea live at The Prince Albert, Brighton in 2018 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge)

Punk stalwarts Chelsea have thus far announced seven concert performances this year, with one of those taking place at The Prince Albert in Brighton on Friday 8th April 2022.

Chelsea live at The Con Club, Lewes 13.04.19 (pic Nick Tutt / Captivitas Photography) (click pic to enlarge)

It was in August 1976 that Gene October placed an advert in Melody Maker which led to replies from guitarist William Broad (that’s Billy Idol to us), bassist Tony James (as in Generation X and Sigue Sigue Sputnik fame) and drummer John Towe. On October 18th they made their live debut as Chelsea supporting Throbbing Gristle at London’s ICA. It was at this time that Gene convinced the manager of gay London nightclub in Covent Garden called Shageramas, to convert the club into London’s first live punk rock venue called The Roxy – a fact for which he is given little credit.

Chelsea live at The Con Club, Lewes 13.04.19 (pic Nick Tutt / Captivitas Photography) (click pic to enlarge)

Wind the clock forward past their ten studio albums (from 1979 to 2015) and we arrive at Chelsea’s frontman Gene October celebrating with a 40th anniversary tour and the release of the entire Chelsea back catalogue of albums in the ‘Chelsea definitive anthology’ volumes 1,2 & 3. Each volume included three albums chronologically with a history of the band through the years. The album re-releases include lyrics, bonus tracks, demos and unreleased tracks never heard before. ‘Traitors Gate’ was finally released on collectors’ clear vinyl, ‘The Alternative’ on red vinyl and ‘Faster Cheaper Better Looking’ on white vinyl.

Chelsea live at The Con Club, Lewes 13.04.19 (pic Nick Tutt / Captivitas Photography) (click pic to enlarge)

2017 arrived and in my opinion, Chelsea released their best ever album, in the form of a 15 track masterpiece entitled ‘Mission Impossible’. The new tuneful punk album drew inevitable comparisons to the UK Subs and the Buzzcocks and yet it’s typical Chelsea style.

2021 saw the band release the latest long player in the form of ‘Meanwhile Gardens’. It’s rather refreshing to hear an album of new material from a band that has been on the scene for over 45 years!

The Prince Albert will host the Chelsea gig (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge)

You can purchase your concert tickets for their forthcoming Prince Albert concert from Punker Bunker, 4 Sydney St, Brighton BN1 4EP or visit Resident Music in Brighton or grab them online HERE.

www.chelseapunkband.com

Gigs flyer

