Brunswick out, Fiveways in – how city’s electoral map could look at next year’s polls

A draft electoral map of Brighton and Hove which would see some wards disappear and new ones created has been published.

The Boundary Commission says it wants to redraw the city’s wards in time for next May’s elections as they have not been rejigged for more than two decades.

This means some areas have significantly more councillors per head than others, meaning residents there are overrepresented in the council chamber.

After asking for suggestions last year, the Boundary Commission has today published a detailed run-down of its suggestions for new wards.

Brunswick and Withdean have disappeared from the map, and new wards for Fiveways, Roundhill and Kemptown & Marina have been created.

The total number of councillors is set to remain at 54.

Professor Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission, said: “We want people in Brighton & Hove to help us.

“We have drawn up proposals for new wards in Brighton & Hove. We want to make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities. We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

“Residents and local organisations can help us do that. We would like them to let us know whether they agree with our proposals before we take final decisions.

“It’s easy to get involved. Go to our website. Or you can e-mail or write to us.

“Just tell us what you think and give us some details why you think that. It’s really simple, so do get involved.”

Click here to see the detail of the proposals and comment on the names of wards, their boundaries and the number of councillors per ward.