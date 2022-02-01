BREAKING NEWS

Wet Leg announce Brighton gig in support of debut album

Posted On 01 Feb 2022 at 1:01 pm
Wet Leg (pic Hollie Fernando)

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers each wear a small gold necklace made by Hester: one that says Wet, and one that says Leg. Before last summer, those necklaces would have been cryptic to almost everyone else. However, a lot has changed since then. Wet Leg only released their debut single, Chaise Longue’, in June 2021, but have quickly gone from strength to strength. Collectively the four songs they have shared with the world (Wet Dream,Too Late Now andOh No followed ‘Chaise Longue’) have clocked up over 20 million streams and 4.5 million views on YouTube. Their most recent accolade: being ranked #2 in BBC’s Sound Of 2022 list.

Today, the duo are pleased to share the video for their song ‘Oh No’. Like their videos forChaise Longue‘ and ‘Wet Dream, the video for ‘Oh No’ was self-directed. Teasdale says of making it: “It’s been a pretty wild ride for us these past few months, we never really thought much past actually making music and playing gigs. It’s quite an odd thing to suddenly open yourself to so much criticism and praise alike. The comments that complete strangers will leave on our videos are so funny and range wildly in sentiment. Although we know it is bad for us to read them and we try to avoid it, sometimes it’s irresistible when you’re on your own; the 3am doom scroll really gets you. For this video, we have obsessively selected our favourite bits from the comments sections across our socials – the good, the bad, the ugly – and have repurposed them to make something new. It has been quite cathartic actually.”

Cover artwork for forthcoming Wet Leg album

Rhian continues: “The video was shot on the Isle of Wight, at the bottom of a chairlift that you can take from the top of the cliff. The rope costume – made by costume designer Kate Tabor – weighed an absolute tonne and it took three of us to carry it down the cliff to shoot. We’d each grab onto a limb, and after 20 minutes of heavy lifting managed to get it down the steep steps leading to the beach. We’re thinking of starting it up as a work-out class for alternative types.”

Watch the video for ‘Oh No’ HERE.

Alongside the new video, Wet Leg have announced a run of instore gigs at UK record shops including London, Bristol, Nottingham and Birmingham around the release of their debut album Wet Leg (due April 8th on Domino records). These instore shows are on-sale now from individual record stores. Also, their forthcoming Koko show in London has had to be upgraded again – the band will now play Camden’s Electric Ballroom on 26th April.

CHALK will host the Brighton concert (pic Nick Linazasoro)

The Brighton concert is being put on by Resident Brighton and is one of their outstore events and thus the Wet Leg concert will not be taking place inside their Kensington Gardens store, but at the CHALK venue in Pool Valley from 6:30pm on Saturday 9th April.

Confirmed UK instore gigs are as follows:

Thursday 7th April Banquet @ PRYZM, Kingston – Tickets
Friday 8th April Rough Trade East, London – Tickets
Saturday 9th April Resident, Brighton – Tickets
Sunday 10th April Rough Trade, Bristol – Tickets
Monday 11th April Rough Trade, Nottingham – Tickets
Tuesday 12th April HMV, Birmingham – Tickets

The tracklisting for the debut Wet Leg self titled album is as follows:
‘Being In Love’
‘Chaise Longue’
‘Angelica’
‘I Don’t Wanna Go Out’
‘Wet Dream’
‘Convincing’
‘Loving You’
‘Ur Mum’
‘Oh No’
‘Piece Of Shit’
‘Supermarket’
‘Too Late Now’

Stream all four songs Wet Leg have released so far HERE.

‘Wet Leg’ is available to pre-order on exclusive clear vinyl (with a 7” of two non-album tracks) via the band’s webstore, standard vinyl, cassette, CD and digitally.

A variety of merch (T-shirt, print) is available as a pre-order bundle too.

Pre-order: ‘Wet Leg’ Store | Digital

Brighton gig flyer

Tour flyer

