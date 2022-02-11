Glastonwick festival announces full line-up and ticket details

Sussex’s premier music, beer, poetry and more beer festival Glastonwick will finally be celebrating its 25th anniversary this June. This year’s event will once again be held within the rolling Sussex downland countryside at Church Farm, Coombes, West Sussex, BN15 0RS. The three day festival will take place from Friday 3rd – Sunday 5th June 2022.

The Glastonwick site is a mere 10 miles west of Brighton & Hove and is literally up from the main traffic lights north of Shoreham Airport. You will be pleased to learn that there are camping options available on site.

This year’s full line-up is as follows:

Friday 3rd June 2022:

Calum Baird

Janine Booth

Charred Hearts

Wob Williams

Philip Jeays Music

Muddy Summers & The Dirty Field Whores

Eastfield

Fish Brothers

East Town Pirates

Saturday 4th June 2022:

Darren Poyzer

Doctor Bongo

Robb Johnson And The Irregulars

Maddy Carty

Attila The Stockbroker (dub poetry set)

Mark Thomas

Pog

Joe Solo

Steve White And tThe Protest Family

Jess Silk

Blyth Power

The Men They Couldn’t Hang (acoustic with Phil Odgers, Paul Simmonds and Bobby Valentino)

Sunday 5th June 2022:

Gecko

Tracey Curtis

Combat Shock

Henry Normal

TV Smith

Verbal Warning

Event organiser John Baine stated:

“The landowner of the site, Jenny, has confirmed that their plan to turn the back half of the main music barn into storage space is going ahead. This means that the remaining half of the barn will be turned over to the beer, cider, band merchandise etc and will be a seated/chill out space. All the music/spoken word will be on a truck stage which will be flat against the back wall of the adjacent outside barn and this will become the main concert area. The original plan to have a separate acoustic stage has been scrapped, because it is obvious that the music on the truck stage would have been a major interference”.

John Baine added:

“Our decision to return this year was taken in the firm belief that we would do everything to help people to feel comfortable and safe, with plenty of room, and so we are reducing capacity from 550 to 350, which also obviously means that the number of beers will be reduced: rest assured that Alex’s choices will be as unique and eclectic as ever!”

Weekend tickets are now on sale, with or without camping, online only, from the Wegottickets page HERE.

Individual day tickets will be made available there on Monday 7th March.

Fifty paper tickets for each day plus camping will be available for purchase from the Duke of Wellington in Shoreham from 7th April.

The Brighton & Hove News attended all three days of the last two Glastonwick festivals and was taken aback as to how friendly and relaxed this event actually is. There was no nastiness or modern day pressures – just sunshine, music, liquid refreshment and pleasing company – Read our 2019 report HERE and our 2018 reports HERE, HERE and HERE.