Violent convict who calls himself Adolf given taxpayer millions to house vulnerable children in Hove

Dozens of vulnerable children and significant sums of money have been handed to a man who has been jailed for violence, cultivates a sinister reputation and who changed his name to Adolf.

The children – up to 60 at a time – are among an even greater number of migrants being housed in three hotels in Hove linked to the infamous property owner Nicholas Hoogstraten.

The Labour MP for Hove, Peter Kyle, is among those to have questioned Hoogstraten’s suitability and to have asked whether the Home Office even carried out proper checks.

According to the Land Registry, the freeholds of the three hotels – the Albany, the Imperial and Langfords – are owned by Tombstone Ltd, which claimed assets worth £58 million in its latest accounts.

Tombstone’s directors include four of Hoogstraten’s children – and, by all appearances, the hotels remain part of his family business.

The company’s former directors include 76-year-old Hoogstraten, listed as Nicholas Adolf Von Hessen, the sort of name that might prompt questions from those responsible for the care of vulnerable children.

Even basic checks would reveal that Hoogstraten, was first jailed in 1968 for paying a gang to throw a grenade into the home of Rabbi Bernard Braunstein, in Brighton.

He was described by one judge as “a sort of self-imagined devil who likes to think of himself as an emissary of Beelzebub”.

But the same judge, Lord Justice Wynn, also said that Hoogstraten “built up a picture of himself as a sinister international figure”.

He added that Hoogstraten was little more than “a child, a Walter Mitty character, who will grow out of all this nonsense”.

But he was jailed again in 2002 – for 10 years – for the manslaughter of a business rival Mohammed Raja.

Although the verdict was overturned on appeal, a civil case followed and in 2005 Hoogstraten was ordered to pay Raja’s family £6 million.

As Britain continues to take refugees from countries riven by conflict – like Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq – Hoogstraten and his family could easily pocket several million. Kurds, Eritreans and Iranians have also been housed locally.

Mr Kyle, who has been visiting the refugees, said: “It is very clear that Nicholas Hoogstraten owns these hotels through his family.

“I’m sure anyone who knows that name will be appalled that he — or any private landlord — is allowed to take taxpayers’ money to house vulnerable children and young people who have fled war and persecution and need proper supported accommodation.”

Mr Kyle raised the matter with the Home Office in a parliamentary question last November but he was told that “accommodation costs are considered commercially confidential”.

But he said: “The room rate would be £150 per room per night in usual circumstances.”

The hotels have more than 150 rooms between them. Even if they charged half their usual rate and were only half full, they would be paid £5,625 a night – or more than £2 million a year of public money.

Mr Kyle added: “The whole system of using hotels is operating in such a legally and ethically grey area. No one should be profiting from this.”

The Labour shadow minister spoke out in response to questions from the Daily Mail which carried a special report today (Saturday 12 February) headlined: “How you’re paying the family of Britain’s most toxic landlord – who has changed his name to Adolf – a fortune to house migrants.”

The Daily Mail coverage followed a critical report in the Guardian two months ago which also quoted Mr Kyle after he wrote to the Home Office to raise concerns.

He asked officials to investigate the treatment of at least five women at one of the hotels.

In a letter sent in December, he wrote: “A community midwife has been into the hotel as there was a pregnant woman who required booking for her antenatal care.

“When she arrived, she discovered that the woman was already 38 weeks pregnant and had not been seen by a doctor/GP since arrival in the UK.

“This woman has primary tokophobia and has a possible breech presentation.”

According to Mr Kyle’s letter, the midwife found that four more women there required antenatal care.

Mr Kyle wrote: “She was required to attend to these women in a communal area and was unable to assess their other living conditions.”

The Guardian added: “Another letter of complaint, written by a health official, said guards were allegedly withholding food.

“‘Sometimes the pregnant women were only given water,’ the official claimed.”

And even though the Home Office would not tell Mr Kyle the cost of the hotels in his constituency, where conditions have been criticised, the Daily Mail spelt out the overall bill.

The newspaper said today: “The Home Office was forced to admit last week that it is spending £4.7 million every day on housing 25,000 asylum seekers in ‘hotels’ such as those in Hove.

“Current rules do not require hotels to prove they meet strict health and safety requirements before children move in.

“In a letter to the Commons Home Affairs Committee last November, Home Secretary Priti Patel admitted it was simply ‘an expectation that hotels meet the statutory health and safety requirements, and the Home Office can request copies of the relevant health and safety certificates’.

“Isn’t this a scandal in itself? The three Hove hotels are the last link in a toxic chain.

“In 2019, the Home Office awarded contracts worth up to £4 billion to three ‘outsourcing’ companies, to provide accommodation and transport for asylum seekers.

“The contract for the south of England (and Wales) went to Essex-based Clearsprings Ready Homes.

“According to filed accounts, the firm generated a £4.4 million profit last year on sales of £163 million, most of which comes from its work for the Home Office.

“Clearsprings, run by the King brothers – Graham, 54, and Jeff, 62 – has paid out £10 million in dividends since 2019.

“‘Our team on the ground works closely with all our stakeholders in a way that is sensitive to community cohesion issues and guided by provable sustainable and ethical trading policy,’ it says on the Clearsprings website.

“Yet standards at some establishments subcontracted to house migrants have been criticised by both the refugee agency UNHCR and the Home Office, with asylum-seekers at one London hotel complaining of bed bug infestations, water leaking through the ceiling and electrical faults.

“So the Imperial, the Albany and Langfords would seem not to be isolated cases.”

To read a blog post on the subject, written by Mr Kyle last July, click here.