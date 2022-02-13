‘Garageland’ bringing The Varukers to The Pipeline in Brighton

‘Garageland London’ have announced that they will be bringing their punk party to the seaside with their eighth instalment of ‘Garageland Brighton’ at The Pipeline on Friday 3rd June 2022.

This time around they will be bringing the The Varukers back to Brighton, who last played here at The Hope & Ruin on 25th May 2019, where we stated “The Varukers are a band that needs to be experienced live and despite my previously mentioned doubts, I have loved every minute. My ears are going to ring for days after tonight’s gig but hell it’ll be worth it!”

Read our full review of that night HERE.

The Varukers are a UK D-beat band formed in 1979 by vocalist Anthony “Rat” Martin, which produced its most influential recordings in the early 1980s. The band are one of the first to play in the musical style of the hardcore punk band Discharge, known as D-beat. Also, like Discharge, The Varukers’ lyrics carry an anarchist political ideology.

Their debut release was the famed self-titled EP which dropped in 1981 and contained the classics: ‘Protest And Survive’, ‘No Scapegoat’, ‘Soldier Boy’ and ‘Never Again’. Since then, they have released countless singles and at least a dozen albums.

I’m pretty sure that I first witnessed The Varukers playing live in Brighton when they were on the same bill as One Way System and they were both rockin’ the Xtreems (The New Regent) joint at the bottom of West Street on Thursday 21st April 1983. I survived to tell the tale.

For this new concert announcement, ‘Garageland’ will also be bringing along Desperate Measures, who we last encountered at The Forum in Tunbridge Wells on 13th October 2021, when they were supporting ex-Sex Pistol Paul Cook’s Professionals – Read the review HERE.

Desperate Measures originally formed 1981 in Christchurch, New Zealand and are now based in London. They play punk with a big helping of rock. Think something along the lines of the Sex Pistols jamming with Guns N Roses and Iggy & the Stooges. Last September they dropped new material in the form of ‘Rinsed’, a six track release. They will be appearing at this year’s Rebellion punk festival in Blackpool on Friday 5th August.

‘Garageland’ will also be bringing along Brighton based band Ättestor as second support. If you like your punk fast and heavy all tied up with a monochrome bow then Ättestor are for you.

“This band are definitely one to watch” – Louder Than War.

