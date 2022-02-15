BREAKING NEWS

Half time with Hodges – Manchester United 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Posted On 15 Feb 2022 at 9:07 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Albion should be ahead. The Seagulls have had several good chances to score.

The best have fallen to Jakub Moder who forced a brilliant save from David De Gea

Yves Bissouma then fired a glorious chance wide as he almost tried to be too precise.

Jadon Sancho had United’s best chance which was well dealt with by Robert Sanchez.

United thought they should have had a penalty as Marc Cucurella bundled over Victor Lindelof but referee Peter Bankes adjudged contact had taken place outside the area.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Mayor baffled by repeated references to mediaeval terrorists at Brighton council meeting

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Fox hitches 15-mile ride from Hove

Posted On21 May 2021

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com