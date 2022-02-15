Half time with Hodges – Manchester United 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Albion should be ahead. The Seagulls have had several good chances to score.

The best have fallen to Jakub Moder who forced a brilliant save from David De Gea

Yves Bissouma then fired a glorious chance wide as he almost tried to be too precise.

Jadon Sancho had United’s best chance which was well dealt with by Robert Sanchez.

United thought they should have had a penalty as Marc Cucurella bundled over Victor Lindelof but referee Peter Bankes adjudged contact had taken place outside the area.