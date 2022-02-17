Residents hope double yellow lines will deal with vehicles displaced by new parking zone

Residents hope that double yellow lines will put an end to vehicles displaced by a new parking zone from blocking their road.

People in Hollingdean lobbied Brighton and Hove City Council for yellow lines in Davey Drive after drivers started parking their cars on both sides of the road there.

The parking problems started last November when vehicles displaced by the new parking zone in the Surrenden Road area shifted to Hollingdean.

Before then, residents said, vehicles did not park on the left-hand side of Davey Drive.

Verge parking has left a narrower space for traffic and delayed the number 50 bus.

Labour councillor Theresa Fowler, who represents Hollingdean and Stanmer ward, said yesterday (Wednesday 16 February) that a “traffic regulation order” to authorise double yellow lines could come into force this month.

Councillor Fowler told the council’s North Area Housing Management Panel that the lines would run from the corner of Upper Hollingdean Road to Horton Road.

Ian Beck, from Hollingdean Residents’ Association, told the meeting that Councillor Fowler had heard for herself how people in the area wanted the lines as soon as possible.

At the association’s meeting on Tuesday 8 February, he said, more people than ever had come along to tell councillors about the parking problems.

Mr Beck was concerned about children from nearby schools crossing the road because, with cars parked on both sides, it was hard to see what was coming up the road.

He said: “If it (double yellow lines) happened yesterday, I’d be happy. I know there’s legal things to go through and it will take time to get sorted.

“The day those double yellow lines go down, I’ll be cheering, ‘yes!’”

If there are objections to the traffic order, councillors would have to vote on the proposals at a meeting of the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee.

The housing management panel also heard that verge parking on the northern side of Davey Drive had prevented work to strip brambles from the bank there.

Hollingdean Residents’ Association had secured funding to clear the brambles which had taken over the area over the past 20 years.

Mr Beck said that it used to be a blaze of yellow in the summer when the bank was covered with St John’s wort bushes. But they died after becoming choked by brambles.

Workers trimmed the overgrowth last summer and, once contractors can reach the bank, they will use specialist machinery to remove a 3ft strip before deciding how to clear the rest of the area.