Dangerous driver jailed after mounting pavement for Brighton seafront hit and run

A man has been jailed after aiming his car at two men on the pavement on Brighton seafront in a hit and run.

Alpacino Veii, 25, drove at them at high speed after a row, hitting one of them and crashing into the terrace in front of the Old Ship Hotel.

Veii was jailed for three years for attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) when he appeared at Chichester Crown Court this week.

The judge, Mr Recorder Stuart Trimmer, also jailed Veii for 18 months – to be served concurrently – for dangerous driving.

Veii, of Parson’s Mead, Croydon, was convicted by a jury, having denied both charges.

He admitted having a small amount of cannabis and was sentenced to a day’s custody.

Detectives believed that two other men were in the grey Honda Civic at the time of the incident early on Sunday 10 November 2019.

At the time, Sussex Police said: “One of the men on the pavement was hit by the car in what appears to have followed a row or dispute between two groups.

“Police are investigating after a car mounted the pavement and struck a pedestrian in King’s Road, Brighton.

“The incident involved a grey Honda Civic which emerged from Black Lion Street and then swerved across the pavement towards pedestrians, one of whom was hit before the vehicle hit the terrace outside the Ship Hotel.

“The car was abandoned and three men from the vehicle made off at about 5.20am.

“A 23-year-old man, from Croydon, was detained on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), aggravated vehicle taking, assault, drunk driving, driving without a licence and failing to stop after a road accident.”

Detective James Botting said: “We believe there has been an altercation between a group of men in King’s Road.

“Some of them have got in a parked vehicle which has then been driven at speed on to the pavement at two men, one of whom was struck but he ran off.

“Other pedestrians had to jump out of the way of the vehicle but were not hurt.”