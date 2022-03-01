BREAKING NEWS

Boy shoves BBC reporter during live report at Brighton Station

Posted On 01 Mar 2022 at 7:30 pm
By :
Comment: 0

A young boy shoved BBC reporter Lucinda Adam as she reported live from Brighton Station this evening.

The boy danced around behind the reporter as she presented a live section about the huge hike in rail fares which came into force today.

As laughter was heard in the background, he then pushed her in the back.

Presenter Natalie Graham told her: “You did well to keep going there Lucinda, thank you very much indeed.”

Viewers on Twitter were not impressed by the child’s antics.

One said: “To the parents of the little lad who just shoved Lucinda Adam news reporter in the back whilst she was doing a live report.. You must be so proud and pleased of him and how you have raised him..

“You saw what happened and just carried on walking.”

Another said: “Flabbergasted at the little oik, probs about 10 years old PUSHING that poor woman whilst she was reporting on train fare costs.


“Did he realise his face was clearly visible?
Wowsers!”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Mayor baffled by repeated references to mediaeval terrorists at Brighton council meeting

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Fox hitches 15-mile ride from Hove

Posted On21 May 2021

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com