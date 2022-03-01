Boy shoves BBC reporter during live report at Brighton Station

A young boy shoved BBC reporter Lucinda Adam as she reported live from Brighton Station this evening.

The boy danced around behind the reporter as she presented a live section about the huge hike in rail fares which came into force today.

As laughter was heard in the background, he then pushed her in the back.

Presenter Natalie Graham told her: “You did well to keep going there Lucinda, thank you very much indeed.”

Viewers on Twitter were not impressed by the child’s antics.

One said: “To the parents of the little lad who just shoved Lucinda Adam news reporter in the back whilst she was doing a live report.. You must be so proud and pleased of him and how you have raised him..

“You saw what happened and just carried on walking.”

Another said: “Flabbergasted at the little oik, probs about 10 years old PUSHING that poor woman whilst she was reporting on train fare costs.



“Did he realise his face was clearly visible?

Wowsers!”