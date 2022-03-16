BREAKING NEWS

Motorcyclist hurt in crash on seafront

Posted On 16 Mar 2022 at 8:59 am
A motorcyclist has been hurt in a crash on the A259 seafront road near Shoreham Harbour this morning (Wednesday 16 March).

An air ambulance has landed in Vale Park in Portslade a short distance from the scene of the crash.

The road is understood to be closed as the emergency services work at the scene.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Just before 8.25am on Wednesday 16 March emergency services were called to a collision betweeen a van and a motorcycle at the junction of the A259 Wellington Road and Church Road, Portslade. The A259 was closed in the immediate vicinity for the incident to be attended to.

“Officers are still at the scene and there is no further information at this time.”

More as we have it.

