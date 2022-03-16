Warren skips this year’s Brighton Fringe after cashflow problems



One of the Brighton Fringe’s flagship venues will not be coming to Brighton this May after cashflow problems left staff and artists out of pocket for weeks last year.

The Warren, run by Otherplace Productions, set up both in Victoria Gardens and then on Brighton beach last summer for an extended run.

With many covid restrictions still in place, the outdoor venue became popular with people wanting to socialise outdoors.

But after it packed up, some artists, staff and and supplier were left unpaid.

Now, Otherplace says it is taking a year off to address 2021’s financial challenges.

In a statement released by Brighton Fringe, the company said: “The company, which has run the pop-up venue for the past decade, will step back from this year’s Brighton Fringe as it addresses the financial challenges it experienced in 2021.

“Otherplace deeply regrets any distress caused by late payment of artists, staff and suppliers during the 2021 Fringe. The company will work towards a return to Brighton Fringe in 2023.”

The fringe, which has more than 60 other venues registered to take part in May’s festival, said anyone who was programmed to perform at either The Warren or another Otherplace venue, the Electric Arcade, should contact Amy or Cameron on takepart@brightonfringe.org or call 01273 764 907.

