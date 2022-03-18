Revealed: What Brighton’s first low traffic neighbourhood could look like

Road closures, one way streets, bus gates and pocket parks are options for Brighton’s first low traffic neighbourhood.

People living in Hanover and Tarner are being asked what they think of two possible options to cut down motor traffic in the neighbourhood.

Both options involve a road closure between Albion Rise and Grove Hill and a bus gate at the bottom of Southover Street, which would stop a lot of rat running.

Pocket parks would be dotted around, and some roads turn from two-way to one-way or vice versa.

The only differences between the two schemes are the arrangement of one and two way streets and road closures in what the scheme refers to as Hanover east, the roads between Southover Street, Elm Grove, Lewes Road and Ewart Street/Hampden Road.

An online consultation and three community engagement workshops are taking place this month.

They are taking place at:

Hanover Community Centre – Saturday 19 March, 10am – 1pm

White Room, Phoenix Art Space – Tuesday 22 March, 3pm – 7pm

The Barnard Community Centre – Thursday 24 March, 2pm – 6pm

Residents in the proposed Liveable Neighbourhood t area have all been sent information about the workshops in the post.

A full public consultation on the final design is scheduled to take place later this year.

Councillor Elaine Hills, member of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee and ward councillor for Hanover and Elm Grove said said: “We’ve already had some great ideas and comments from people in the Hanover and Tarner area.

“This is another opportunity for residents to get involved and help shape a project that will reduce traffic and create safer, more liveable space close to their homes.

“I’d urge everyone in the area to come along to the workshops or give their feedback online.

“I hope this will be the first of many Liveable Neighbourhood schemes in Brighton and Hove.

“They will be a key in helping to deliver safer streets, reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality and help us to become a Carbon Neutral city by 2030.”

The liveable neighbourhood pilot will create a low traffic neighbourhood which will be planned and designed to reduce motor traffic cutting through residential streets in the Hanover area.

Low traffic neighbourhood schemes minimise the amount of through traffic caused by drivers using residential streets to make short cuts to get to another destination.

It is important for destinations to be reached using the major road network wherever possible.

Schemes maintain access for private vehicles to homes and businesses within the area and enable priority access for emergency vehicles and council services such as waste collection and public transport.

Traffic is reduced by installing ‘filters’ such as bollards and planters and camera technology.