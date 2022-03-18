Revealed: What Brighton’s first low traffic neighbourhood could look like
Road closures, one way streets, bus gates and pocket parks are options for Brighton’s first low traffic neighbourhood.
People living in Hanover and Tarner are being asked what they think of two possible options to cut down motor traffic in the neighbourhood.
Both options involve a road closure between Albion Rise and Grove Hill and a bus gate at the bottom of Southover Street, which would stop a lot of rat running.
Pocket parks would be dotted around, and some roads turn from two-way to one-way or vice versa.
The only differences between the two schemes are the arrangement of one and two way streets and road closures in what the scheme refers to as Hanover east, the roads between Southover Street, Elm Grove, Lewes Road and Ewart Street/Hampden Road.
An online consultation and three community engagement workshops are taking place this month.
They are taking place at:
- Hanover Community Centre – Saturday 19 March, 10am – 1pm
- White Room, Phoenix Art Space – Tuesday 22 March, 3pm – 7pm
- The Barnard Community Centre – Thursday 24 March, 2pm – 6pm
Residents in the proposed Liveable Neighbourhood t area have all been sent information about the workshops in the post.
A full public consultation on the final design is scheduled to take place later this year.
Councillor Elaine Hills, member of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee and ward councillor for Hanover and Elm Grove said said: “We’ve already had some great ideas and comments from people in the Hanover and Tarner area.
“This is another opportunity for residents to get involved and help shape a project that will reduce traffic and create safer, more liveable space close to their homes.
“I’d urge everyone in the area to come along to the workshops or give their feedback online.
“I hope this will be the first of many Liveable Neighbourhood schemes in Brighton and Hove.
“They will be a key in helping to deliver safer streets, reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality and help us to become a Carbon Neutral city by 2030.”
The liveable neighbourhood pilot will create a low traffic neighbourhood which will be planned and designed to reduce motor traffic cutting through residential streets in the Hanover area.
Low traffic neighbourhood schemes minimise the amount of through traffic caused by drivers using residential streets to make short cuts to get to another destination.
It is important for destinations to be reached using the major road network wherever possible.
Schemes maintain access for private vehicles to homes and businesses within the area and enable priority access for emergency vehicles and council services such as waste collection and public transport.
Traffic is reduced by installing ‘filters’ such as bollards and planters and camera technology.
Evidence from other low traffic areas is that it displaces traffic to other areas. So yes, some privileged people will get less than their share of traffic but others will get more. The cunning thing is that, like controlled parking zones, only those in the area get asked. Those who will suffer don’t get a say
So if you live in an area just outside the zone, particularly on the main routes, you need to be heard.
This type of scheme needs to be looked at overall. Will it reduce pollution or just displace it? Will any displacement mean more miles travelled or congestion caused? If so, will this help B&H become carbon neutral or hinder it?
We also need to look at safety. Without through traffic areas become quieter. That’s the aim after all. But some areas in London have found that this has led to an increase in crime, particularly gangs. And led to people feeling less safe walking in the area. Oddly families shuttling their teenagers to the edge of the zone to where it was then busier and safer for them to walk!
As with many things, the devil is in the detail. We need to look at overall and ensure that both pollution and safety are not made worse by this.
The evidence is rising that all this does is push the problems elsewhere.
https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/council-apologises-ltns-increase-pollution/
This should be treated just as a trail initially whilst actual pollution is properly monitored both in the scheme and in the neighbouring areas.
‘Liveable neighbourhood’? Surely that’s tautology?
Having lived in the Hanover area for thirty years I can tell you it’s already a neighbourhood, and doesn’t need the virtue signalling name.
The curious thing about these new proposals for road closures and extra one way streets is that they mean local residents have to take a longer route just to park outside their own homes. And so journey times are lengthened and traffic is increased.
If you live in Hanover you also know that you can walk into the city centre and nowadays you don’t get in a car or taxi unless you really need to. Let’s hope that those who can no longer manage the walk up the hill won’t get stranded in their own homes.
It’s not clear to me what the council are hoping to achieve here. You get the idea that some councillors won’t be happy until food is delivered by horse and cart. And yet in my lifetime, many of the local shops and pubs have closed down.