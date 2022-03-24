Lego minifigures play hide and seek in Hove



Lego minifigures are being hidden in shops in Hove as part of a trail for children to discover during the Easter holidays.

Brighton loneliness charity Together Co has teamed up with Brighton Bricks to create the trail, along with other interactive games such as guessing how many lego bricks are in a jar.

The figures can be found in shops in Portland Road, which will also display QR codes in their windows to unlock discount codes and the chance to win bonus points.

Children who find all the figures can win a mystery prize.

The Mayor of Brighton and Hove Alan Robins is launching the trail at 11am on Saturday, 9 April.

Events are free to enter, but participants are asked to make a small donation to support the charity’s work.

Together Co’s Head of Fundraising Nicola Davies said: “The upcoming trail is a lovely activity for families to take part in over the Easter holidays, whilst raising funds for our essential services.”

Nick Bright, of Brighton Bricks, said: “Minifigure Trails are great way to encourage people to check out the amazing shops in their local area, and enjoy a fun activity for the kids, getting them to explore the city they live in.

“I am so looking forward to this trail, highlighting an area of Hove which has so many hidden delights.”

Pippa Newton-John of Lawton & Dawe, the event sponsor, said: “This is a fun Easter activity for all the family and a chance to raise money for this brilliant local charity while checking out our neighbourhood.”

Participants can download entry forms from www.brightonbricks.com or www.togetherco.org.uk, or you can pick one up from Lawton & Dawe Properties in Portland Road, Hove.