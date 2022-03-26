BREAKING NEWS

The unique Let’s Eat Grandma announce Brighton concert

Posted On 26 Mar 2022 at 11:20 am
Let’s Eat Grandma are heading to Brighton

The highly talented multi-instrumentalists Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth have been friends since they were four years old and undoubtedly have a strong friendship bond and clearly think alike, so it’s no surprise that their experimental alt-pop band Let’s Eat Grandma came into being in 2013.

The wildly imaginative young ladies do think outside of the box when it comes to their writing and performing, as there really isn’t anyone around who you could adequately be able to compare them with.

Let’s Eat Grandma live at The Old Market, Hove 18.5.18 (The Great Escape) (pic Nick Linazasoro)

We at Brighton & Hove News Music Team have been fortunate to have previously witnessed this exciting duo performing live several times in Brighton and Hove, when they were part of The Great Escape new music festival. This was originally prior to the release of their debut album ‘I, Gemini’ in 2016 and they were absolutely fantastic. We caught up with them again in 2018, prior to the release of their second album ‘I’m All Ears’ and they were just as good and rated easily within my personal Top 5 performances at The Great Escape.

The forthcoming ‘Two Ribbons’ album from Let’s Eat Grandma

Let’s Eat Grandma are now back and will be dropping their third long player instalment on 29th April. It is titled ‘Two Ribbons’ which you can check out HERE.

In support of the new album they have now announced an 11-date UK tour for this October. This includes a concert at the popular Patterns venue (10 Marine Parade, Brighton, BN2 1TL) on the 21st. Purchase your tickets HERE or HERE. This is surely a unique performance not to be missed!

Patterns will be hosting the Brighton concert for Let’s Eat Grandma (pic Nick Linazasoro)

After their UK tour they will be crossing the pond to take over North America with a 16-date tour in November.

Find out more at letseatgrandma.co.uk

UK tour flyer

