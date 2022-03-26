BREAKING NEWS

Thieves steal tools after breaking into community workshop in Brighton church basement

Thieves have stolen tools worth about £1,000 from the Brighton Community Workshop Project after breaking into a church basement.

One of the volunteers shared a video about the burglary on Facebook.

They smashed their way into the community workshop and ransacked the tool library in the basement of St George’s Church, Kemp Town.

One of the volunteers said today (Saturday 26 March): “It was a sad day yesterday. To find out that some low-lives had smashed their way into our community project in order to steal from us and disrupt what we’re trying to achieve is sickening.

“I got to the crypt late afternoon and recorded some footage of what I found.

“What we think happened was the perpetrators have hidden away somewhere in the church – it’s big, lots of hiding places – prior to closing, and waited until night to sneak out and into the Community Centre underneath. How desperately sad to stoop so low.

“Thanks to everyone who has shown us support and solidarity.

“We anticipate setting up an urgent appeal over the weekend but, for now, we’re licking our wounds and taking stock.

“If you do want to help, then joining us and becoming a member will help, but we also have a direct donations page on our website www.bcw.org.uk/donate.

“We have spent too long and worked too hard to be put off by some scumbags who have nothing better to do than destroy what good there is in our community venture.”

What readers are saying

