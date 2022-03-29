SUV activists claim more tyre attacks in Hove overnight



A group of anti-car activists say they have deflated more tyres on “gas guzzling” cars in Hove overnight.

Tyre Extinguishers, which targets sports utility vehicles (SUVs) said it had let down tyres more cars between Woodland Drive and Dyke Road, and Northease Drive.

It says it has now targeted about 300 SUVs in Brighton and Hove since the campaign started this month.

The campaign asks activists to deflate tyres, and leave a leaflet on the dashboard explaining it’s being done to try and make SUVs impracticable to drive.

It says it is targeting these cars both because they use more petrol, but also they are more dangerous to other road users.

The group said: “At this point, we estimate that around 300 SUVs have been targeted in the Brighton and Hove area since the start of the month.

“Nationwide, we believe we are approaching 2000 SUVs disarmed. We won’t stop until SUVs are in the scrapyard of history.”

Yesterday, Brighton police released CCTV images of two people in Bernard Road, Brighton, in connection with multiple reports of tyres being deflated.

It said it had received 54 reports – the vast majority of which occurred overnight on Monday 7 March and Tuesday 8 March.

Inspector Nicky Stuart, of Brighton and Hove’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We understand the impact these crimes are having on the community and I would like to reassure the public that our officers are working round the clock to catch those responsible.

“This type of behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated in Brighton and Hove and while we have seen a marked drop in the number of incidents since Monday 7 March and Tuesday 8 March, any such occurrences are unacceptable.

“We are exploring several lines of inquiry, but as always the public are our eyes and ears.

“If you see anything suspicious, recognise either of these two individuals or have any information that could help, contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Extinguisher.”