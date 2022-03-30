184 more artists announced for Brighton & Hove’s The Great Escape

The Great Escape today announces 184 more artists to play this year’s Brighton festival, featuring some of the hottest names in new music, including Frankie Stew and Harvey Gunn, Claudia Valentina, Kid Brunswick, Rachel Chinouriri, Goat Girl, NOAHFINNCE and many more. Joining the spectacular mammoth line-up featuring hundreds of must-see acts, The Great Escape have updated the festival’s daily highlights, sharing their top picks to help festival goers navigate their way through three days packed full of live performances and the future stars of music, now consisting of more than 450 artists.

The Great Escape, the festival for new music, will be kicking off the 2022 festival season, playing host to the most exciting up-and-coming artists and hotly tipped talent across 35+ walkable venues, alongside the music industry led TGE conference, from 11-14 May 2022 in Brighton. Tickets for The Great Escape festival start from £75 and are on sale HERE.

TGE’s daily highlights now include some of the most exciting new talent joining the line-up, including the Brighton rap-duo making serious waves and collaborating with some of the best names in the business, Frankie Stew and Harvey Gunn, one of the most uniquely talented groups to emerge from the famed Brixton Windmill scene, Goat Girl, defiant alt-rock mosh starter Kid Brunswick, plus pop sensation in waiting Claudia Valentina, viral pop-punk prodigy NOAHFINNCE and more. They join the likes of previously announced Reading rockers The Amazons, Gen Z grunge pop singer Baby Queen, US queer hyperpop artist Rebecca Black, post-punk Leeds success story Yard Act, Irish rapper Malaki, and post-punk poet Sinead O’Brien as The Great Escape’s must-see acts for 2022.

The Great Escape is thrilled to also announce multiple new stage partnerships for this year’s festival. Girls I Rate, who celebrate the best and exciting new women in music, will host sets from Kay Young, Amaria BB, NQOBILÉ and Nisha. Founded in 2016 by songwriter Carla Marie Williams, who has worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Naughty Boy and many more, Girls I Rate was created by Carla to unite females and create opportunities within the music and creative industries.

New stage partner Pretty Boy Records will showcase the best talent from the West Indies with Navy, Arii Lopez, SumeRR, DWN, St Phillip and Roze taking to the stage. Candela Records will present Angelo Flow, Rene Alvarez and his Afro-Cuban Funk Project, Clara Hurtado and Guala, highlighting the array of exciting Latin music on offer at the festival. 2022 also marks the 25th anniversary of Brighton-based label Bella Union, which will see the label host special birthday celebrations at their festival stage across Friday and Saturday, with artists including BC Camplight, Penelope Isles, Laundromat and Tallies, plus more artists yet to be announced.

ALT / INDIE

[LEAK] | A.O GERBER | ALEX THE ASTRONAUT | AODHAN | AUDIOBOOKS | BANJI | BC CAMPLIGHT | BEARS IN TREES | BLOOM DE WILDE | BRIMHEIM | CHINA BEARS | CVC | DISTRICT FIVE | DUTCH CRIMINAL RECORD | EADES | ETTA MARCUS | FELIN | FINNIAN JAMES | FLOWVERS | FRÄULEIN | FUTURE HUMANS | FUZZY SUN | GATHERING OF STRANGERS | GEORGE O’HANLON | GOAT GIRL | GREER | HARVEY JAY DODGSON | HUMAN INTEREST | HYPOTHETICS | IZZY ADAMS | JOHN MOODS | KUSH K | LAURA GROVES | LEO LORE | LYNKS | M FIELD | MICHAEL BAKER | MOLLY PAYTON | MOMMA | OLIVER KEANE | PEANESS | PENELOPE ISLES | PLEASURE CENTRE | POLICE CAR COLLECTIVE | POZI | RACHEL CHINOURIRI | RASHA NAHAS | REGRESSIVE LEFT | ROLLER DERBY | SILVERTWIN | SLOT MACHINE | SOFIE ROYER | SOPHIA ALEXA | TALLIES | TASH | TELENOVA | THE BACKSEAT LOVERS | THE CRAB APPLES | THE ELEPHANT TREES | THE FAMOUS PEOPLE | THE LAZY EYES | THE PARROTS | THE ROYSTON CLUB | TIBERIUS B | TOM A. SMITH | TREEBOY AND ARC | VOODOOS | YOUTH SECTOR | ZIMBRU

The Great Escape welcomes a huge host of exciting indie and alternative talent with the addition of Australian folk-pop singer-songwriter Alex the Astronaut, soaring emo-pop group Bears In Trees, powerful psych–rock by Goat Girl, Californian indie quartet Greer, atmospheric multi-instrumentalist Laura Groves, Isle of Man’s melody makers Penelope Isles, folk driven pop-electronic star Sophia Alexa, Utah rockers The Backseat Lovers and pumped up Scottish indie band Voodoos. Keeping the energy high across the weekend, the alt-indie line-up extends with [LEAK], A.O Gerber, Aodhan, alternative electro duo audiobooks, psychedelic funk-rock Welsh sextet CVC, raw and honest Etta Marcus, and jangly synth infused Fuzzy Sun. The bill continues with John Moods bringing the healing pop melodies, Lynks and their sensational queer dystopian live show, Molly Payton and her vulnerable melancholy, Peaness with their DIY sunshine-laden indie-pop, alongside Rachel Chinouriri, RASHA NAHAS, and Roller Derby. The latest alt/indie additions conclude with Silvertwin, Thai rock group Slot Machine, Australian trio Telenova, psychedelic shoegaze band The Lazy Eyes, infectious sing-a-long act The Royston Club, Youth Sector and many more.

GRIME / RAP / HIP-HOP

ALCEMIST | ALEWYA | ANGELO FLOW | BEMZ | BRU-C | DJ PRIYA | FRANKIE STEW AND HARVEY GUNN | GIRL’S DON’T SYNC | GO FOR IT TRIBE | GRACIE T | GUALA | JELANI BLACKMAN | JESSB | NTANTU | OBJECT BLUE | ONEDA | OR:LA | PIRI & TOMMY | SHANII22 | ST PHILLIP | YUNG SINGH

Building on an already extensive list of the best up-and-coming grime, rap and hip-hop artists, Alewya joins the bill with her Arabic, nu-metal dance-pop fusion, along with DnB producer Alcemist, British MC and rapper Bru-C, Frankie Stew and Harvey Gunn whose symbiotic relationship between rapper and producer inspires all who witness it, female DJ collective Girls Don’t Sync, West London rapper Jelani Blackman, Irish DJ Or:la, experimental dance producer object blue and drum ‘n’ bass duo piri & tommy. South Asian collective Daytimers featuring UKG revivalist Yung Singh, Brighton selector and producer DJ Priya and Sheffield DJ Gracie T further add to the line-up with Latin reggaeton artist Angelo Flow, Glasgow rapper Bemz, Go For It Tribe, Guala, JessB, afro-pop act Ntantu, OneDa and Shanii22 completing the offerings.

JAZZ / R&B / SOUL

ALLYSHA JOY | AMARIA BB | ARII LOPEZ | BAMBI BAINS | CARLA PRATA | CKTRL | DWN | ERNESTO DIAZ | GEORGE RILEY | KAY YOUNG | MAGI MERLIN | MEYY | POMONA DREAM | RENE ALVAREZ AND HIS AFRO-CUBAN FUNK PROJECT | SAM WILLS | SHAKKA | SUMERR | SUPER DUTY TOUGH WORK | TOBY CORTON | TOLÜ MAKAY | TORA-I | ZITAH

For fans of all things jazz, R&B, and soul, The Great Escape’s 2022 line-up features the potent lyricism and powerful energy of Allysha Joy, the eclectically inspired AMARIA BB, Caribbean music trailblazer Arii Lopez, the fusion of traditional Indian music with modern western R&B beats from Bambi Bains, the intoxicating Afro-inspired stylings of Carla Prata, and the untameable range of emotional confessions from cktrl. The groove continues with artists like DWN and Ernesto Diaz. Also joining this year’s line-up are George Riley, Kay Young, Magi Merlin, Meyy, Pomona Dream and Rene Alvarez and his Afro-Caribbean Funk Project. Sam Wills, the man behind the hugely popular ‘Traingazing’, and Shaka, whose incredibly infectious discography has garnered 250 million Spotify streams, will also be gracing the R&B portion of the line-up. SummeRR, Super Duty Tough Work, Toby Corton, Tolü Makay, Tora-i, and Zitah round out the offerings.

POP / DANCE

ADÉE | BAILEY TOMKINSON | BLUEPHOX | CAT BURNS | CHINCHILLA | CLARA HURTADO | CLAUDIA VALENTINA | CODY FROST | COWBOYY | EMIE NATHAN | FLØRE | GABIGAR | GRETA ISAAC | ILIRA | JAZMINE FLOWERS | KARIN ANN | KEEPER E. | KID RAIN | KRAPKA;KOMA | LILY KNOTT | MAUVEY | MAX POPE | MIA WRAY | MICHAEL ALDAG | NATALIE SHAY | NAVY | NOVEMBER ULTRA | THOMAS HEADON | TYCHO JONES | ZAND

This year’s pop and dance line-up will feature Adée, the Swedish artist triumphantly flickering between soul, hip-hop and pop, Bailey Tomkinson, the Cornwall-based artists whose music has been used as a rallying call for social justice around the world, candid melodies from TikTok sensation Cat Burns, The Voice’s Clara Hurtado, as well as Claudia Valentina, the 19-year-old popstar-in-waiting. Continuing the dance party that dreams are made of are Cody Frost, Cowboyy, emie nathan, and FLØRE, whose dark-pop hooks fans from the first listen. Gabigar and GRETA ISAAC will also join the line-up along with ILIRA, Jazmine Flowers, Karin Ann, Keeper E., and KID RAIN. Ukrainian electronic duo Kapka;KOMA, Lily Knott Mauvey, Max Pope, MIA WRAY, Michael Aldag, Navy, Nisha are further bolstering the pop and dance line-up along with November Ultra who will deliver her incredible jazz-inspired performance. The multi-talented NQOBILÉ and Melbourne’s finest, Thomas Headon, will also be joining the jam-packed line-up along with Tycho Jones and Zand.

PUNK / ROCK / METAL

A.A. WILLIAMS | ART D’ECCO | BEACH RIOT | BEEN STELLAR | BELMONDO | BILK | CROWS | DIRTSHARKS | FALSE HEADS | FAT DOG | FOLLY GROUP | GURF | HAWXX | HEARTWORMS | HOWARD KAYE | ISLAND OF LOVE | KID BRUNSWICK | NAKED LUNGS | NOAHFINNCE | PARTY DOZEN | PRETTY SICK | SHADY NASTY | SIGNATURE GOLD | SLOW DOWN, MOLASSES | THE HARA | THE K’S | THE RILLS



The Great Escape have also announced even more punk, rock and metal acts, including London-based post-rocker A.A. Williams, enigmatic character Art D’Ecco, fuzz-pop four-piece Beach Riot, angsty punk rappers Bilk, dark post-punk masters Crows, buzzy punk rockers False Heads, genre-blending Londoners Folly Group, empowering heavy-metal outfit HAWXX, garage-rock revivalists Island of Love, and mosh starter KID BRUNSWICK. Viral pop-punk singer NOAHFINNCE, Australian noise-rock duo Party Dozen, New York indie kids Pretty Sick, cinematic shoegaze group Slow Down, Molasses, Earlestown rockers The K’s and scuzzy trio The Rills complete the line-up.

FOLK / AMERICANA / COUNTRY

BROADSIDE HACKS | | CHLOE LEIGH | ELLES BAILEY | HER SKIN | JACK FRANCIS | JEREMIE ALBINO | | JONNY MORGAN | KÓBOYKEX | LE REN | MAARJA NUUT | MARIUS ZISKA | THE SCRATCH | WOOM | YAMA WARASHI

Further exciting additions to The Great Escape 2022 line-up include South Londoners Broadside Hacks, Latin-influenced wordsmith Chloe Leigh, roots singer Elles Bailey, Italian singer Her Skin with her intimate freak folk and faded punk flavour filling, velvety songwriter Jack Francis, Canadian Americana artist Jeremie Albino, indie singer-songwriter Jonny Morgan, Faroese western/electro duo Kóboykex, heartbreak folk singer Le Ren, classically trained composer Maarja Nuut, Faroese singer Marius Ziska, Dublin four-piece The Scratch, indie folk group Woom and Japanese folk innovator Yama Warashi.

ELECTRONIC / AMBIENT

BĘÃTFÓØT | BRUCH | ROZE

The Great Escape is excited to announce the addition of some very exciting artists from the electronic and ambient scenes including Slovakian downtempo producer BĘÃTFÓØT, cinematic electronica artist Bruch and French producer Roze.

