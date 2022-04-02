Premier League Match 30 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Norwich City
Posted On 02 Apr 2022 at 2:51 pm
Comment: 0
yAlbion start with a rare combination of Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck up front.
Pascal Gross looks like he will occupy a central midfield role in front of a back three of Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk and Marc Cucurella
Neither Albion or Norwich have won in their last six Premier League matches.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.