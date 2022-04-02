BREAKING NEWS

Premier League Match 30 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Norwich City

 yAlbion start with a rare combination of Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck up front.

Pascal Gross looks like he will occupy a central midfield role in front of a back three of Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk and Marc Cucurella

Neither Albion or Norwich have won in their last six Premier League matches.

 

