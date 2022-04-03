Firefighters called out to blaze in high-rise flat

Firefighters were called out to a blaze in the kitchen of a high-rise flat in Brighton and Hove on Friday (1 April).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said that it was “calling for careful cooking after two accidental fires in kitchens” in the same afternoon.

The fire service said: “The first incident took place at around half past four in Brighton in a high-rise flat in Dyke Road.

“The second was at around half past six in a flat in Warriors Square in St Leonards, where crews used breathing apparatus.

“At both incidents, crews needed to ventilate the area to clear the smoke and assisted the residents.”

Group Manager Simon Neil said: “Our job is to keep you safe. We ask that everyone ensures cooking is not left unattended, especially if you are cooking with oil.

“Working smoke alarms on every level of your home are essential. If you’re not sure where to put them or how to install them, we can help with home safety visits, providing you with information and support, and even free alarms.

“The most important thing to remember is that if you have a fire in your home, leave immediately and call 999.”

The fire service added: “If you would like to find out more about a covid-safe ‘home safety visit’ or phone call, visit www.esfrs.org/your-safety/home-safety-visits or call 0800 177 7069.”