Bike theft suspects banned from Sussex

Posted On 04 Apr 2022 at 5:03 pm
Two bicycle theft suspects have been ordered to keep out of Sussex after they were arrested by officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU).

Police from Brighton Neighbourhood Policing Team have investigated a series of bicycle thefts and incidents at Brighton Marina and at Brighton Palace Pier in late March.

On Thursday, March 31, SEU officers were on patrol in Brighton when they were alerted to reports of suspects matching the description of those involved in another bicycle theft at Brighton Marina.

The suspects were tracked travelling north through Old Steine, New Road, Jubilee Street and then near the Prince Regent Leisure Centre.

Officers on foot then detained two suspects in North Place.

A 16-year-old boy from Sidcup, and an 18-year-old man from the Dartford area were both arrested on suspicion of six counts of theft of a pedal cycle, using threatening or abusive behaviour likely to provoke fear of immediate unlawful violence, and common assault.

They have been released on conditional police bail not to enter Sussex, meanwhile the investigation continues.

Advice for keeping your bicycle safe and secure is available on the Sussex Police website here.

