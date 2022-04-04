Punk legend Jordan has passed away
It is with the greatest sadness that the family of Jordan Mooney and myself (her partner) are announcing that she has passed away at the tender age of 66.
She died peacefully a stone’s throw away from the sea in her home town of Seaford, East Sussex in the company of her loving family at 9pm last night (Sunday 3rd April).
Jordan (Pamela Rooke) has left her mark on this planet, whether it be as ‘The Queen of Punk’, or for her veterinary work and countless prize winning cats. She lived life to the full and was true to herself and others throughout the whole of her life. She was totally trusted and respected by all those who knew her.
Jordan was a blessed rare individual indeed. She did not want any speculation regarding her passing, and wished for the world to know that after a short period of illness, she succumbed to a relatively rare form of cancer known as cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer).
Jordan was a wonderful woman and will be remembered for countless decades to come.
The Rooke family have requested time to grieve their loss and would ask everyone to kindly respect this – thank you.
Pamela Rooke (23rd June 1955 – 3rd April 2022).
9 Comments
Sad news. Met her a few times, always chatty especially about moggies. RIP.
Thanks for you comment Paul.
God bless her. Was a fan of hers for a long time and only met her the once at the HOME event in Manchester. Beautiful kind lady, will be sadly missed. RIP x
Nick, I’m so sorry to hear this. She was an amazing person and I can’t imagine how you’re feeling. Stay strong and hope to see you soon. Steve
I took some smashing pix of Jordan at Simon Barker’s exhibition Punk’s Dead in 2012. She was a treat to meet.
https://shapersofthe80s.com/2012/06/08/➤-six-rewrites-punk-history-with-an-outlandish-claim-about-the-not-really-from-bromley-contingent/
Oh no! I blurted. What a shock to hear of this 1970’s punk icon sliding off. I have clear memories of her Worlds End London time. I lived nearby and marvelled at her bravery in bondage gear and that red tartan skirt & biker boots. It was so creatively edgy and unique. And that beehive…yup; her place in fashion history is forever! Rest easy.
Sad news, had met Jordan a number of times
Always happy to chat
Such an influence, icon and lovely person
There will never be another like her
Love & condolences to all who knew and loved her
Sorry for your loss Nick – Only met her briefly, twice at fairly recent Adam Ant gigs, Brighton and Roundhouse, but she was lovely, really friendly. She was a real icon. RIP Jordan and condolences to all her family, loved ones and friends.
I only knew her as an icon. I was too young – missing the punk scene by about ten years and an ocean away (proper). But I know I have that infamous pic in my collection of saved images somewhere (paper or data) because it was so powerful and she was so unique. I’m so terribly sorry for your loss but I’m glad that she lived a long life and died amongst loved ones.