Punk legend Jordan has passed away

It is with the greatest sadness that the family of Jordan Mooney and myself (her partner) are announcing that she has passed away at the tender age of 66.

She died peacefully a stone’s throw away from the sea in her home town of Seaford, East Sussex in the company of her loving family at 9pm last night (Sunday 3rd April).

Jordan (Pamela Rooke) has left her mark on this planet, whether it be as ‘The Queen of Punk’, or for her veterinary work and countless prize winning cats. She lived life to the full and was true to herself and others throughout the whole of her life. She was totally trusted and respected by all those who knew her.

Jordan was a blessed rare individual indeed. She did not want any speculation regarding her passing, and wished for the world to know that after a short period of illness, she succumbed to a relatively rare form of cancer known as cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer).

Jordan was a wonderful woman and will be remembered for countless decades to come.

The Rooke family have requested time to grieve their loss and would ask everyone to kindly respect this – thank you.

Pamela Rooke (23rd June 1955 – 3rd April 2022).