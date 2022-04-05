Builders were warned site was unsafe before roofer’s fatal fall, jury hears

Two builders accused of manslaughter were told working conditions were unsafe before a roofer’s fatal fall, a court has heard.

Graham Tester, 60, died after falling 18ft from the roof of a second storey building where little or no safety measures had been taken, according to health and safety expert.

The fall happened at the Lansdowne Hotel conversion in July 2018.

John Spiller, 51, a director of Southern Asphalt and Steve Wenham, 47, a director of Total Contractors Ltd, were subsequently charged with manslaughter and a string of health and safety offences.

Their trial began two weeks ago at Brighton Crown Court and this afternoon, the jury retired to consider its verdict.

Summing up this morning, His Honour Judge Mark Arthur Wall reminded them of the evidence of another worker on the site, Sean Baker.

He had told the jury about conversations he’d had with both Wenham Spiller. He had said to Wenham: “It’s so unsafe, how can you allow people to go up a laddder like that?”

He also said: “I told Spiller I was not going to bump felt up onto the roof.

“I said it was unsafe. I can’t recall his reaction.”

Under cross examination, Mr Baker said he had not mentioned the conversations when police initially took a statement because he had been so emotional.

He added: “I saw Mr Tester on the ground, very badly hurt. I was in pieces.

“I felt some guilty because I thought I had let Mr Tester down to a certain extent.”

Another builder who had been working closely with Mr Tester, Gavin Hills, said there had been no pulley system to get things onto the roof.

He said he had been on the roof when he saw Mr Tester at the top of the ladder carrying the roll of felt, and then the roll slipping from his grasp.

Mr Tester had fallen backwards, and both he and the ladder fell.

When he looked down to the ground, Mr Tester was lying there and was obviously badly injured. He had no way of getting down, so he called an ambulance from the roof.

He eventually got down via an internal staircase he said hadn’t been aware he could access.

Mr Justice Wall also reminded the jury of the evidence of health and safety inspector Russell Beckett, who had visited the site soon after the accident.

He found there was no scaffolding on the building Mr Tester and Mr Hills had been working on, and no guard edging on the roof, and the ladder was not properly secured.

He said there was no safe access or safe method of getting materials to the roof.

Spiller, of Fishersgate Close, Portslade, had sole control of the work Mr Tester was doing and Wenham, of Deans Road, Merstham, was responsible for the overall site.

Mr Beckett said Spiller had sent employees to the site knowing that safety measures might not be in place and did not instruct them not to go up on the roof if they were not.

He said he should have been aware of the risks when he got onto the site, and stopped them.

Wenham had been organising scaffolding and, it’s alleged by Spiller, allowed work to start before it was put in place.

In his defence, Spiller had said he had been taken up onto the roof by Wenham via the internal staircase before the job started, and he was pretty sure he had told Mr Tester and Mr Hills they would use that route too.

He said he had been pressured by Wenham to start work that Friday because a spell of hot and dry weather was due to end with a storm, and the roof needed weatherproofing.

He said Wenham had told him there would be guard rails around the roof – but admitted he hadn’t known if these were in place when he sent his employees to the site.

Wenham said Spiller had known the scaffolding was going up very soon, and that he knew the site was unsafe when he sent his employees there.