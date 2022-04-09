Council keeps covid measures despite calls to get back to normal

Councillors voted to retain a raft of measures aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus at a town hall meeting on Thursday (7 April).

But passions ran high as some councillors urged Brighton and Hove City Council to get back to business as usual.

While Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler’s name was invoked in an earlier row about cycle lane petitions, Independent councillor Tony Janio told the meeting that “Joseph Stalin lives”.

In the end it made little difference as members voted along party lines to keep a number of covid restrictions in place over the coming months.

The Greens and Labour backed retaining the restrictions, such as masks and testing for meetings, with fewer speakers and less debate.

The Conservatives wanted to end the restrictions, along with Councillor Janio, who was previously the Tory group leader.

The council switched to online meetings when the first national lockdown was imposed in March 2020, with the move backed by a temporary change in the law.

The temporary laws lapsed last May but many councillors felt that this was too soon so they returned to the town hall but in a limited way. The measures were agreed between the parties.

But the consensus had well and truly evaporated by the time the latest version of the rules was debated at the meeting of the full council on Thursday.

Councillor Janio accused the Green leader of the council Phélim Mac Cafferty of not having “read the science”.

He cited Charles Darwin and said that continued mask-wearing and lockdowns prevented the evolution by natural selection of a “less virulent” strain of the covid-19 virus.

Councillor Janio, who has a PhD in engineering physics and applied physics, said: “By perpetuating these lockdowns and mask-wearing, in very small ways across the country, we’re increasing the length of time that more virulent strains will be among us.

“Then try telling people in two years, who are still passing away from this illness, that we didn’t do our bit.

“Our bit tonight is to take our masks off. Our bit tonight is to reopen the council and get workers back at work and set an example to this city.”

Few members of the public are allowed into council meetings at the moment with municipal buildings closed to the public unless they are attending a meeting in person – and many council workers were still working from home.

Councillor Mac Cafferty said that 19,903 people were in hospital with the virus, up more than 2,000 on the previous week. And 60 people were in hospital in Brighton with covid.

He said: “The thing that will stop us fully getting out of covid is exactly what the government is doing at the moment, which is pretending covid has magically gone away.

“That is the very thing that’s far more likely to see more variants happen and this pandemic get worse. You don’t get rid of a pandemic by pretending it doesn’t exist – and the figures are stark.”

Councillor Mac Cafferty said that the meeting arrangements balanced the transparency of the decision-making process with the protection of everyone’s health and safety.

Conservative councillor Dawn Barnett said that the council needed to open its buildings again, saying that it “looked silly” for staying closed to the public.

She said: “Councillors must lead the way by returning to Hove Town Hall for meetings. After all, how can councillors expect others to come back to work if councillors are not fully attending meetings themselves.”

Councillor Barnett added: “Everybody is talking about covid but for many years now the elderly vulnerable ill people go into hospital with other things wrong with them.

“Elderly vulnerable people die every year from pneumonia and flu but this year, amazingly, nobody has died of flu. No one dies of pneumonia. It’s all covid – and I don’t believe it all.”

Separately, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that 21,614 people died from flu or pneumonia in 2020 when they were also an underlying or secondary cause of 127,575 deaths.

ONS figures for covid deaths indicated that 92,913 people died from covid-19 in 2020 and 102,544 people died with covid as an underlying or secondary cause.

Labour councillor Amanda Evans said that even those who had had their jabs were experiencing an illness that was more than “flu”.

She said: “My traumatised junior doctor daughter and her many traumatised colleagues are really, really not all involved in some giant conspiracy to confuse deaths with covid with deaths from covid – and have never been asked to lie on death certificates. In fact, they would lose their careers if they did so.”

She said that her colleague, Labour councillor Amanda Grimshaw, was not at the meeting because she was still unwell with long covid four weeks after contracting the coronavirus.

Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh said that her temperature had been checked before a recent meeting in London and asked whether the council could try something similar.

People with a high temperature were immediately sent home, she said, which helped to limit covid transmission. She backed the Greens and Labour to vote for the retention of the current measures.