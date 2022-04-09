Premier League Match Day 31 – Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion
Posted On 09 Apr 2022 at 2:15 pm
Comment: 0
The Seagulls will be attempting to score a first goal since March 5th.
Graham Potter gives a full debut to Moses Caicedo and additionally packs the midfield with Enock Mwepu, Alexis Mac Allister, Leondro Trossard and Pascal Gross.
Neal Maupay is dropped to the bench and it appears for Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck will start up front.
