Whitehawk beaten by clinical Hythe in hard-fought relegation clash
Whitehawk 0 Hythe Town 2
Whitehawk were beaten 2-0 at home by Hythe Town in an aggressive encounter at the TerraPura ground, leaving the Hawks dangerously close to the relegation zone with just three games remaining.
The early stages of the game were close fought. Both teams had chances from corners but neither side took them. Both sides defended well. The stakes were clear from the start as both sides were desperate for a win to lift them further away from the relegation places.
Hythe Town took the lead in the first half an hour through Jacob Gilbert’s goal. Tom Walmsley pressed Whitehawk goalkeeper Nathan Stroomsberg-Clarke after the ball was passed back to him, intercepted the keeper’s attempted pass and squared it to Gilbert to finish into an empty net.
There were plenty of fouls in the first 45 minutes from both sides. The Hythe players spent time contesting a foul on Leon Redwood despite the left back clearly coming off worse. Referee Luke Chapman stuck to his decision.
Whitehawk had several opportunities to equalise before half time, but they failed to capitalise on them. Alex Malins had a shot from close range blocked and cleared. The Hawks had another chance from a free kick on the edge of the area. Redwood went for goal but his effort flew over the bar.
Their best chance of the first 45 minutes came when Jamie Splatt was sent through on goal on the stroke of half-time. The forward was one on one but his attempt was saved by Henry Newcombe. Hythe went into the break with the lead.
The second half began as combative as the first. The first set-piece opportunity for Whitehawk came from Adam Laing’s free kick. It was crossed into a dangerous area but the Hythe defence cleared it away.
Jamie Splatt had a couple opportunities to equalise. He won the ball high up the pitch but his long-range strike flew into the crowd. His second effort was from just inside the box and curled just wide of the post.
The Hawks were made to pay for their missed chances. The creator of Hythe’s first goal, Jacob Gilbert, was sent through on goal and slotted the ball into the bottom corner to extend their lead to two.
Ben Hermitage’s first chance off the bench forced Newcombe into a diving save. It won Whitehawk a corner. The cross sailed towards the back post but Adam El-Abd’s shot hit the side-netting. They had more than enough chances to get back into the game but failed to exploit them.
Hythe Town were rewarded for being the more clinical side. The three points take them above Whitehawk and eight above the automatic relegation spots in the Isthmian South East Division table.
Lancing’s defeat means that the Hawks remain above the drop zone but, with three games remaining, the scrap for relegation looks set to go right down to the wire.
Whitehawk travel to Three Bridges on Good Friday (15 April) while Hythe Town host Sevenoaks Town next Saturday (16 April).
