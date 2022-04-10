Three off-duty police officers banned from the road after motorbike crash

Three off-duty police officers – including one from Peacehaven and one who used to work in Brighton – have been banned from the road after a crash with a car.

At Portsmouth Crown Court they all pleaded guilty to riding dangerously and two of them admitted speeding.

Two crashed with a car and both suffered several injuries.

All three were given suspended prison sentences and now face misconduct proceedings, Sussex Police said.

PC James Latter, 32, of The Dewpond, Peacehaven, rode a blue Suzuki GSXR750 motorcycle dangerously on the B2146 and the B2141 near Chichester on Saturday 11 July 2020.

Fellow Lewes-based officer PC Alan Harris, 32, of Mountfield Road, Lewes, rode a grey Triumph Street Triple 675cc motorcycle dangerously on the same road.

He was also speeding, riding faster than 60mph, towards Chichester on the B2141, a single carriageway road in Chilgrove.

PC Ahmet Yapicioz, 55, of Ardsheal Close, Broadwater, Worthing, rode a blue BMW R1200 motorcycle dangerously on the B2146 and the B2141.

Yapicioz spent nine years working as a systems analyst at American Express, in Brighton, before starting his 18-year career as a police officer, was also speeding, faster than 60mph, on the B2141 in Chilgrove.

Sussex Police said: “Three motorcyclists have been sentenced for dangerous driving following a collision in Chilgrove near Chichester.

“The three riders, all off-duty police officers, were travelling south towards Chichester around 1.20pm on Saturday 11 July 2020 when two of them were involved in a collision with a red Ford Fiesta.

“The motorcyclists suffered multiple injuries and the driver of the car involved, an 80-year-old man from Chichester, and his passenger suffered minor injuries.

“Alan Harris and James Latter, both aged 32 and based at Lewes, and Ahmet Yapicioz, aged 55 and based at Gatwick, were summonsed to court to face the charge of dangerous driving.

“Yapicioz and Harris were also summonsed with driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles an hour.

“All three pleaded guilty to the offences when they appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 7 March.

“At the same court on Friday 8 April, all three were sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and given an 18-month driving disqualification with extended retest required.

“They were also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £500 costs and victim surcharge.”

Head of roads policing Superintendent James Collis, who was previously based in Brighton and Hove, said: “Sussex Police strives to keep people safe on our roads and the reckless actions of these three individuals has caused harm to both themselves and others.

“They have rightly been held to account for their behaviour and we will continue to take action against all those that break the law and endanger the lives of others.

“These officers have failed to maintain the high standards Sussex Police expects of all its officers, on and off duty, and an internal misconduct investigation will now be completed.

“The outcomes at court should serve as a warning to those that drive or ride, with excessive speeding or anti-socially, that this comes with serious consequences for all involved.”