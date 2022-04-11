A colourful farewell to George Montague – the oldest gay in the village

Mourners said a fond farewell to George Montague – the self-proclaimed oldest gay in the village – at his funeral today (Monday 11 April).

Inspirational LGBT+ campaigner #GeorgeMontague, the ‘oldest gay in the village’, dies aged 98. George was a valiant campaigner who made his mark. Hero! I was honoured to know him. Condolences to his husband Somchaihttps://t.co/Pt2YxG8i40 @GeorgeMontague2 @PrideBrighton — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) March 19, 2022

Mr Montague’s funeral was held at the Downs Crematorium after his cortege made its way from Marine Parade and along part of the route of the annual Pride march.

His flower-bedecked hearse included the sign that adorned his wheelchair year after year at Pride and which read: “I’m the oldest gay in the village.”

The veteran gay rights campaigner was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease when he died at the age of 98 on Friday 18 March.

Mr Montague’s husband Somchai Phukkai remembered him fondly to reporters outside the chapel in Bear Road and spoke affectionately about Mr Montague’s tireless quest for equality, tolerance and acceptance.

The couple met 25 years ago, in 1997, entered into a civil partnership in 2006 and in 2015, after gay marriage was legalised, they wed at Brighton Town Hall.

Mr Montague was widely regarded as an inspirational character who spoke movingly about his life and society’s changing attitudes.

The former Royal Air Force physical training instructor spent years hiding his sexuality – he was married with three children and was a grandfather.

But even after the law was relaxed, he was convicted for gross indecency with another man – like many other gay men in the 1960s and 1970s.

He spent years campaigning not just to have his conviction overturned but pushed for an official apology.

The government said, in 2016, that gay and bisexual men convicted of sexual offences that had since been abolished would receive pardons.

Mr Montague, who was convicted in 1974, pressed the government for an apology as well – not just a pardon – and he received one.