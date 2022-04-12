BREAKING NEWS

Police nab driver speeding at 106mph on A27 at Patcham

Posted On 12 Apr 2022 at 11:49 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Police caught a driver speeding at 106mph along the A27 Brighton bypass near Patcham, the force said today (Tuesday 12 April).

Sussex Police posted details of the episode on Facebook and Twitter this afternoon.

It is understood to have happened shortly before noon yesterday.

The force said: “Our roads policing unit were travelling towards Patcham on the A27 when a vehicle passed them … the recorded speed was 106mph.

“The driver was summonsed to court and is likely to be disqualified, receive points and a fine. Oops.”

Officers shared two pictures – one of which included the reading from the in-car Cleartone equipment which films and records speeds.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Darth Vader found lurking in dark side of Pavilion pond

Posted On24 Mar 2022

Volunteers wanted to help save our seagulls and pigeons

Posted On14 Mar 2022

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com