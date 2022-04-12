Police nab driver speeding at 106mph on A27 at Patcham

Police caught a driver speeding at 106mph along the A27 Brighton bypass near Patcham, the force said today (Tuesday 12 April).

Sussex Police posted details of the episode on Facebook and Twitter this afternoon.

It is understood to have happened shortly before noon yesterday.

The force said: “Our roads policing unit were travelling towards Patcham on the A27 when a vehicle passed them … the recorded speed was 106mph.

“The driver was summonsed to court and is likely to be disqualified, receive points and a fine. Oops.”

Officers shared two pictures – one of which included the reading from the in-car Cleartone equipment which films and records speeds.