Reward for Hove fugitive increased to £3k as Crimestoppers launches appeal

A reward for £3,000 has been offered for the whereabouts of a Hove fugitive wanted in connection with the daylight stabbing of another man at a Portslade convenience store.

Sussex Police last month issued a £1,000 reward to help find Ryan Mclean, 38, of Moyne Close, Hove.

McLean, formerly of Monarch’s View, Portslade, has been added to the Most Wanted list on the Crimestoppers website where it states that Maclean is known by a number of nicknames, including Scouse Carlos, Cars, Carl and Carlos. He is also known to have links to Liverpool.

The stabbing happened on Sunday 27 February 2022. The victim has been named locally as Louis Theodorou, of Tophill Close, Portslade, and formerly of Stonery Close, Portslade. He was treated in hospital for serious injuries to his head.

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers online or by calling freephone 0800 555 111.

Annabelle Goodenough, Sussex Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Ryan McLean is dangerous and urgently wanted for questioning over a serious assault on a man in February this year. McLean has so far managed to evade efforts to find him.

“Our charity is here to give people an anonymous option if they prefer not to speak to the police. You can tell us what you know and we’ll pass it on for you.

“This urgent appeal is for anyone with information on where Ryan McLean is to do the right thing and to speak to our charity 100% anonymously. If you think you know where he is, or think you might have seen him, please speak up and tell us anonymously.

“As a charity that’s independent of the police, Crimestoppers has always kept its promise of anonymity – we’ve supported millions of people who have trusted us with their crime information since we began in the late 1980s.

“Please call our UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or fill in our website’s simple and secure anonymous online form.

“No one will ever know you contacted us. We cannot trace your call or track your IP address and we never ask for or record any personal details. Together, we can help keep our communities safe.”