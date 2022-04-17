After early hours shout, Brighton lifeboat crew warns: ‘Don’t drink and drown’

After the RNLI Brighton lifeboat was called out in the early hours of the morning, the crew warned people: “Don’t drink and drown!”

The warning followed a shout shortly before 1am on Friday (15 April) after a clubber went into the sea.

It was the first of two incidents in 48 hours when someone made a 999 call because they were worried about a man going into the sea.

The RNLI Brighton said: “We were called out at 12.55am to assist Sussex Police in helping get a man out of the water opposite a seafront club.

“When we arrived, he was already walking out to safety.

“The RNLI has a very strong message: don’t drink and drown.

“Trying to swim under the influence of alcohol is very dangerous and the effects of cold water on the body are magnified, with potentially fatal consequences.

“You might be surprised how many coastal deaths are linked to alcohol.

“We’re asking everyone in Brighton to take care this weekend and know the risks.”

Less than 48 hours later, shortly before 9pm last night (Saturday 16 April) the lifeboat crew was called into action again.

The RNLI Brighton said: “We launched at 8.55pm last night after concerns that a male may be missing in the water.

“We searched between the West Pier and Hove Lagoon before finding out the man was safe and well.”