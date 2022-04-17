Brighton seafront crash leaves woman in critical condition

A crash on Brighton seafront in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 17 April) left a woman in a critical condition.

As reported by Brighton and Hove News this morning, the crash happened at about 3am on the A259 seafront road.

A 28-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after being hit by a BMW car travelling westbound between the bottom of East Street and West Street.

She was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

Sussex Police said: “Police were called shortly after 3am to reports of a collision involving a blue BMW car and a pedestrian on the A259 King’s Road, in Brighton.

“The pedestrian – a 28-year-old woman – was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in a critical condition.

“Officers investigating the collision would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who may have captured any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage from the area.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Autumn.”