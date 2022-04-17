BREAKING NEWS

Concerns grow for missing 16-year-old boy

Posted On 17 Apr 2022 at 8:08 am
By :
Comment: 0

Concerns are growing for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Arthur Greenslade

Sussex Police shared a public appeal for help to find Arthur Greenfield.

The teenager is understood to live in Yorkshire although he spent a significant part of his childhood in the Brighton and Hove area.

The force said: “There are growing concerns for missing Arthur Greenslade, 16, from Wakefield.

“Officers believe Arthur could be in Brighton and Hove as he has links to the area.

“Anyone with information on Arthur’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting serial number 47220066069.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Darth Vader found lurking in dark side of Pavilion pond

Posted On24 Mar 2022

Volunteers wanted to help save our seagulls and pigeons

Posted On14 Mar 2022

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com