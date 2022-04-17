Concerns grow for missing 16-year-old boy

Concerns are growing for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Sussex Police shared a public appeal for help to find Arthur Greenfield.

The teenager is understood to live in Yorkshire although he spent a significant part of his childhood in the Brighton and Hove area.

The force said: “There are growing concerns for missing Arthur Greenslade, 16, from Wakefield.

“Officers believe Arthur could be in Brighton and Hove as he has links to the area.

“Anyone with information on Arthur’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting serial number 47220066069.”