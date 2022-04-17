BREAKING NEWS

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Portslade

Posted On 17 Apr 2022 at 10:48 am
A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Portslade and a second motorcyclist suffered a leg injury.

The crash is understood to have involved a car and a motorbike.

Police and ambulance crews were sent to the scene in Fox Way shortly after 4.30pm yesterday (Saturday 16 April).

The road was closed in both direction while paramedics tried to save the fatally injured biker.

The Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance was called out alongside crews from the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Sussex Police appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact the force online or call 101, quoting Operation Euston.

There was another crash overnight, on the A259 seafront road, in Brighton.

It happened at about 3am to the west of the Aquarium roundabout.

