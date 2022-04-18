Tributes paid to motorcyclist after fatal crash in Portslade

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Portslade on Saturday afternoon (16 April).

Luke Batchelor, 33, died in a crash with a car and another motorcycle in Fox Way, Portslade.

His girlfriend Megan Gale said on Facebook that she was heartbroken, adding: “Thought I had a little more time before having to say it out loud, let alone write it down but word spreads fast these days.

“Luke Batchelor was irreplaceable and very loved by myself and our kids – not biological but in every other sense they were his.

“Words will never describe the pain we are feeling, alongside his mum, family members and friends.

“I just don’t know what else I can say but … please be respectful and allow us to grieve in peace and come to terms with losing him.

“You was my person Luke and I will love you forever.”

A Facebook friend called Fish Meister, who met Mr Batchelor in Coldingly Prison, in Surrey, said: “After prison Luke Batchelor turned his life around.

“He met beautiful Megan – a young woman who always provided love, warmth, humour and kindness in our conversations.

“And it was her love and devotion that kept Luke on the right path. Luke loved Megan’s kids as if they were his own.”

Mr Batchelor, who went to Portslade Community College, now the Portslade Aldridge Community Academy (PACA), was said to have “died doing what made him happy”.

Fish Meister added: “Luke Batchelor was one of the most funniest, hilarious, kindest guys in universe. He was off his nut in the best way possible.

“If you was his friend, he was there for you. If you was feeling low and down, he would bring you up again.

“He had little man syndrome but that’s what made him class. At one point he had more muscles than Arnold Schwarzenegger. They were coming out of ears!”

After the crash, Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Portslade.

“Emergency services were called to Fox Way at 4.35pm on Saturday (16 April) following a collision involving two motorcycles – a Suzuki GSX 750 and a Kawasaki 600 – and a brown Mitsubishi Outlander.

“One of the motorcyclists, a 33-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The other motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury.

“Officers investigating the collision are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw any of the vehicles travelling in the area beforehand.

“Anyone with information or who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage is asked to call 101 or email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting Operation Euston.”