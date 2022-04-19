BREAKING NEWS

Brighton restaurant boss Sue Addis’s grandson to go on trial today charged with her murder

The 19-year-old grandson of Brighton restaurant boss Sue Addis is due to go on trial today (Tuesday 19 April) charged with her murder.

Sue Addis

Addis denies murder. He has admitted manslaughter. A jury is expected to spend the next two weeks trying the case.

The teenager, of Radinden Manor Road, Hove, is accused of murdering his 69-year-old grandmother on Thursday 7 January last year.

The popular restaurant owner was found dead at her home in Cedars Gardens, Brighton.

Reporting restrictions protected the identity of Pietro Addis until his 18th birthday in March last year because he was 17 at the time of his grandmother’s death.

The trial is being presided over by Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove.

Rossano Scamardella QC is prosecuting the case, with Sarah Elliott QC and Daniella Waddoup defending.

Sue Addis and her family own Pinocchio and Donatello restaurants in Brighton and she was well known in Brighton and Hove for her charitable work.

What readers are saying

