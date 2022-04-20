Bastille play amazing Brighton Centre concert

BASTILLE + THE NATURE + BIM – BRIGHTON CENTRE 18.4.22

Brit winning four-piece Bastille (stylised as BΔSTILLE) concluded the first leg of their ‘Give Me The Future’ headline tour tonight at the Brighton Centre, having previously thrilled eager fans in Brussels, Amsterdam, London, Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff, Birmingham and Plymouth.

The idea of these shows was to give fans the opportunity to hear tracks from the band’s recently released fourth album, ‘Give Me The Future’ for the first time live. It has an eye-watering cover and dropped on 4th February. Not surprisingly the new platter went crashing into the Official UK Album Chart at the No.1 slot. BΔSTILLE have currently sold in excess of 11 million records, with three of their four albums hitting the summit, as well as clocking up 7 UK. Top 40 singles, and 1.5 billion video views, the band continues to be one of the world’s most streamed bands.

On the announcement of the tour six months ago lead vocalist Dan Smith commented:

“We’re all massively excited to head out on tour with this new album that we love. After everything that’s happened over the last couple of years, we’re buzzing to play for everyone at these brilliant venues and can’t wait to have some fun back on the road again…here’s to gigging in 2022.”

‘Give Me The Future’ (which can be purchased HERE) explores both the opportunities of new technology and the dark side of lives lived online, it’s as playful and fun as it is thought-provoking, as dystopian as it is dancefloor-friendly, and as electronic as Bastille have ever been.

The album takes us into a sci-fi wonderland free from restrictions – each song a different danceable dreamscape, a place where you can travel back and forward in time to be anyone, do anything and embrace a new wave of technology which enables us to get lost inside our imagination.

BΔSTILLE – who are Dan Smith (lead vocals, piano, keyboards, guitar), Kyle Simmons (piano, keyboards, backing vocals, bass), Will Farquarson (guitar, bass, backing vocals, piano, keyboards) and Chris “Woody” Wood (drums, percussion, backing vocals), along with touring band member Charlie Barnes (guitar, piano, keyboards, synthesizers, backing vocals, percussion, bass) – have built their reputation as one of the world’s most captivating live bands. They have headlined not one but two UK festivals, namely Latitude and Standon Calling, as well as playing a further two sold-out shows at Hampton Court Palace Festival.

It’s fair to say that the band have gone from strength to strength from their the initial 2013 studio album release ‘Bad Blood’ and hit single ‘Pompeii’, which has featured in video games as well as TV shows.

No doubt that some fortunate fans here tonight were also in attendance for the band’s eleven song intimate stripped back set at Chalk on 12th February this year – Read our review of that night HERE.

This evening, however, is a totally different ball game with 23 tracks performed with a stage show that will be talked about for the next few decades. It was a photographer’s dream in order to capture the action, even with a giant lens from much further back. We sent along Mike Burnell to capture the shots that everyone present and fans elsewhere will want to marvel at. The results of this, you have been enjoying whilst reading this article.

Tonight’s setlist reads:

‘Stay Awake?’

‘Distorted Light Beam’

‘Things We Lost In The Fire’

‘Laura Palmer’

‘Oblivion’

‘Those Nights’

‘Quarter Past Midnight’

‘Back To The Future’

‘Plug In…’

‘What You Gonna Do???’

‘Survivin’’

‘Good Grief’

‘Promises’ (with Riz Ahmed)

‘Give Me The Future’

‘4AM’

‘No Bad Days’

‘Happier’ (Marshmello & Bastille cover)

‘Run Into Trouble’ (Alok cover)

‘Of The Night’

‘Future Holds’

‘Pompeii’

(encore)

‘Hope For The Future’

‘Shut Off The Lights’ (with The Native)

