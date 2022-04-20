City move up a gear to see off Albion

Manchester City 3 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

The champions elect scored three second half goals to put pay to Albion’s valiant defensive efforts of the first half.

Albion worked tirelessly to frustrate City in the opening period restricting them to just one shot on target from Bernado Silva which Robert Sanchez saved well.

Moses Caicedo and Lewis Dunk were also on hand to foil City – as late on in the half Albion began to get on top but had no effort on goal to note.

It was Riyad Mar