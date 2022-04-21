Man accused of rape in Brighton enters not guilty plea

A man accused of raping a woman in Brighton has entered a plea of not guilty at Lewes Crown Court this morning (Thursday 21 April).

Binak Shuti, 26, of Westridge Road, Southampton, denied committing rape in Brighton on Sunday 8 December 2019.

Shuti was remanded on bail on condition that he does not leave the country without the permission of the court.

His trial is scheduled to start on Monday 5 December.