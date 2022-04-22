Couple fundraise for £50k hospital bill after holiday ulcer horror

A Portslade couple has been landed with a £50,000 medical bill after one of them fell seriously ill with an ulcer on their first holiday since the pandemic.

IT manager Brian Rowell, 57, was in the Dominican Republic with partner Heidi Cleeves when his ulcer burst and he was taken to hospital.

But then, to their horror, they discovered the holiday insurance they have used when visiting the Caribbean island for many years had removed it from its list of countries covered since covid.

To make things worse, there is an acute shortage of Brian’s blood type, O, in the Dominican Republic and so until more is found, he cannot be moved in case the ulcer starts bleeding again.

Heidi, a district nurse, has now launched a crowdfunder in a bid to meet the hefty bill.

She said: “After seeing the power of community throughout the pandemic, it’s with a very sad heart I am here pleading for your help to help me get my partner of 24 years home and healthy.

“My partner Brian who is such a kind, hard working and loving partner, father and grandfather, loved by so many has been taken deathly ill whist we was enjoying a well needed holiday after working throughout the entirety off the pandemic.

“Much to our surprise and horror once he was admitted to hospital we discovered that the Dominican Republic had been removed from the policy due to Covid.

I know full well this is my responsibility to have checked this before we flew and I couldn’t feel more stupid that I didn’t.

“Our current bill with the hospital stands at $67,000 US dollars, or £51,499. As much as I love my job and helping others, sadly we simply do not have the finances to cover this and continue to give Brian the care and resources he requires to source the blood he so desperately needs.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for the help and support we have received so far and we would be eternally grateful for any donations moving forward no matter how big or small to ensure we can get Brain stable enough to come home.”