Pier boss buys Engineerium in Hove

The British Engineerium in Hove has been bought by one of biggest shareholders in company that owns the Palace Pier in Brighton.

Luke Johnson, 60, who chairs the Brighton Pier Group, has bought the Victorian Engineerium and plans to use the site as “a cutting-edge centre for wellbeing”.

The landmark building – a 19th century water pumping station – has been bought in partnership with a local resident, Paul Dolan, 53.

Professor Dolan and Mr Johnson, who studied medicine when he started as a student at Oxford University, aim to create “a cutting-edge centre designed to promote health, happiness and wellbeing in the community”.

The old engineering and steam power museum, comprising a number of buildings on a two-and-a-half-acre site by Hove Park, was sold by local property developer Mike Holland, 74.

The new owners said that the “multi-use development will comprise co-working spaces, recreation and leisure facilities and a centre for research into what makes us happy”.

Mr Johnson said: “Our aim with the Engineerium is to bring the public, private and third sectors together to establish a centre that puts wellbeing at the heart of its operations, and will seek to foster opportunities to improve happiness in the local community and beyond.”

Professor Dolan said: “Over the next few years, the Engineerium will play a central role in showing how we can develop happier and more resilient communiites, and, through our accompanying research, we will investigate the key determinants of what really makes us happy.”

Mr Johnson is an entrepreneur and investor, with notable investments in travel and hospitality, healthcare and leisure.

He is the former chairman of Channel 4 Television and owns a £10 million stake – or more than 25 per cent of the shares – in the Brighton Pier Group.

Professor Dolan has been described as “one of the world’s foremost academics in the field of behavioural science and wellbeing”.

He is the bestselling author of Happiness by Design and Happy Ever After.