Man charged over two burglaries linked by leg injury



Detectives investigating a pair of burglaries in Brighton and Hove – one in which the suspect injured their leg and a second where the suspect was using crutches – have charged a man in connection with both.

Police were called to a flat in New Church Road shortly after 9pm on Tuesday (April 12) to a report of an ongoing burglary.

Officers arrived at the scene and confronted the intruder, who escaped by smashing through a ground floor window and fleeing through neighbouring gardens, leaving a trail of blood from an injury to his leg.

After an extensive search he was found in a garden in Portland Road after a member of the public reported a man with a serious leg injury.

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, taken to hospital for treatment and released on conditional bail.

A week later, on April 19, a member of the public reported a man on crutches breaking into a property in Egginton Road before leaving the area on a bus.

Officers attended and, after making enquiries, found and arrested the suspect on suspicion of burglary.

William Djama, 33, of Buckingham Street in Brighton, was charged with two counts of burglary and remanded in custody pending a hearing on May 19.