Rottingdean Coastal by-election candidates to take part in hustings

All six candidates in the Rottingdean Coastal by-election have agreed to answer questions from voters at a hustings organised by Brighton and Hove News in collaboration with the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The event will be hosted by Brighton and Hove News and chaired by the Brighton and Hove local democracy reporter Sarah Booker-Lewis.

There is a vacancy for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council, representing Rottingdean Coastal ward, after Conservative councillor Joe Miller resigned.

The six candidates are Libby Darling (Green), Lynda Hyde (Conservative), Robert Mcintosh (Labour), Stewart Stone (Liberal Democrat), Stephen White (Independent) and Alison Wright (Independent).

The doors are due to open at 6.30pm next Monday (2 May), with the hustings scheduled to start at 7pm and last for an hour, at Rottingdean Village Hall, in Park Road, Rottingdean.

Seating is limited so entry is by pre-booking only for voters in the Rottingdean Coastal ward.

This includes residents from west Saltdean, Rottingdean, Ovingdean, Roedean, Brighton Marina and roads in east Brighton south of Bristol Gardens east of Church Place and Rock Street.

To apply for a place, email editor@brightonandhovenews.org – with the word Hustings in the subject line.

Those applying for tickets will need to include their name and postcode.

Questions can be submitted in advance with ticket applications – and by those who are unable to attend. Questions will also be taken from the floor.

In addition, the nearby Queen Victoria pub, in High Street, has kindly offered to open specially from 8pm to host candidates and voters who wish to continue the conversation more informally after the hustings – and with no obligation to buy drinks.

The by-election is due to take place on Thursday 5 May, with polling stations open from 7am to 10pm.