Court bans three Brighton campaigners from every petrol station in the country after M25 protests

A court has banned three Brighton climate campaigners from every petrol station in the country when they were granted bail yesterday (Friday 29 April).

They were among four M25 petrol station protesters who appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court yesterday afternoon and who were released on conditional bail.

Amber Alexander, 18, of Withdean Court, Brighton, Louis Hawkins, 22, of Dewe Road, Brighton, and Rosa Sharkey, 22, of Dewe Road, Brighton, have been charged with causing criminal damage of over £5,000, along with Nathan McGovern, 22, of White Horse Lane, Tower Hamlets, London.

Four more people were released on police bail while an additional 27 were still under investigation after protests at the Clacket Lane and Cobham service stations Surrey on Thursday.

Surrey Police said: “Officers were called to both service stations just after 7am on Thursday 28 April following reports that a large number of protesters were at the sites and were gluing themselves to the pumps, to forecourt signs and to vehicles.

“They were also blocking access and stopping motorists from using the pumps.

“Significant damage was caused to the pumps on both forecourts, with a total of 35 pumps damaged at Cobham Services, and a further 20 pumps damaged at Clacket Lane.

“The HGV pumps at both sites were not targeted and remain open.”

Superintendent Graham Barnett said: “Around 40 officers were involved following the activity by protest group Just Stop Oil at Cobham and Clacket Lane services this week.

“While we are required to facilitate peaceful protest, we will always take action against those who break the law and significantly impact on the lives and livelihoods of others.”

Surrey Police said: “Bail conditions for the four charged are as follows.

“Nathan McGovern has the following bail conditions and will be required to wear an electronic tag. He will not be able to to enter the county of Surrey save for court attendance, not to enter any petrol station or obstruct the entrance or exit to any part of a petrol station in England and Wales, not to affix themselves to any part of a petrol station or petrol tanker, not to associate with Louis Hawkins, Rosa Sharkey or Amber Alexander, save for pre-arranged solicitor appointments or at court, and to live and sleep each night at White Horse Lane, Tower Hamlets, London.

“Amber Alexander will not be able to enter the county of Surrey save for court attendance, not to enter any petrol station or obstruct the entrance or exit of any petrol station in England and Wales, not to affix themselves to any part of a petrol station or petrol tanker, not to associate with Rosa Sharkey, Nathan McGovern or Louis Hawkins save for pre-arranged solicitor appointments or at court and to live and sleep each night at Withdean Court, Brighton.

“Louis Hawkins will not be able to enter the county of Surrey save for court attendance, not to enter any petrol station or obstruct the entrance or exit of any petrol station in England and Wales, not to affix themselves to any part of a petrol station or petrol tanker, not to associate with Nathan McGovern or Amber Alexander save for pre-arranged solicitor appointments or at court and to live and sleep each night at Dewe Road, Brighton.

“Rosa Sharkey will not be able to enter the county of Surrey save for court attendance, not to enter any petrol station or obstruct the entrance or exit of any petrol station in England and Wales, not to affix themselves to any part of a petrol station or petrol tanker, not to associate with Nathan McGovern or Amber Alexander save for pre-arranged solicitor appointments or at court and to live and sleep each night at Dewe Road, Brighton.”